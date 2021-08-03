Discovery Chief David Zaslav: No ‘Pushback’ to WarnerMedia Transaction From Washington

ViacomCBS said second quarter profit rose as advertisers spent more robustly on its media assets and the company saw new revenue from a host of streaming initiatives. The New York owner of the CBS broadcast network, Showtime, Nickelodeon and the Paramount movie studio, said revenue rose 8% to $6.6 billion, fueled by gains in ad sales, fees from affiliates and streaming activity. The company also said it added 6.5 million new streaming subscribers, to reach a total of more than 42 million, and unveiled a pact with rival Comcast Corp. that will put the company’s Paramount Plus streaming service on venues owned...