‘Blue Beetle’: ‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Xolo Maridueña To Star As Latinx Superhero for HBO Max
Looks like Warner Bros. and HBO Max have settled on their Blue Beetle superhero. The Wrap reports, backed up by several trades include THR, that 20-year-old Xolo Maridueña, a breakout actor from “Cobrai Kai” will play the Latinx superhero. While the actor was said to be in talks or being “eyed” for the role, a THR reporter says director Angel Manuel Soto and WB, surprised the young actor with the news the previous night (see below).www.imdb.com
