Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Blue Beetle’: ‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Xolo Maridueña To Star As Latinx Superhero for HBO Max

By Edward Davis
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Looks like Warner Bros. and HBO Max have settled on their Blue Beetle superhero. The Wrap reports, backed up by several trades include THR, that 20-year-old Xolo Maridueña, a breakout actor from “Cobrai Kai” will play the Latinx superhero. While the actor was said to be in talks or being “eyed” for the role, a THR reporter says director Angel Manuel Soto and WB, surprised the young actor with the news the previous night (see below).

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xolo Maridueña
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Blue Beetle#Thr#Wb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldana’s New Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Avengers: Endgame star Zoe Saldana’s new movie is dominating Netflix today. The streaming giant kickstarted a lucrative new partnership earlier this year when they exclusively released Sony’s Mitchells vs. The Machines, which became a huge hit for the platform. And that success has now been followed by another. Vivo – Sony’s latest animated offering – debuted on Netflix on July 30th and it’s still ranking high in the charts. As of this weekend, it’s the fourth most-watched film around the globe.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime, Hulu And HBO Max This Weekend

Warner Bros.’ controversial experiment that’s seen the studio debut all of 2021’s original movies on HBO Max the same day they hit theaters hasn’t been as disastrous for the theatrical industry as many were predicting, even if business as a whole is still struggling to gain any sustained momentum after almost eighteen months of suffering.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

A Cobra Kai star is negotiating with DC to star in the Blue Beetle movie

Xolo Maridueña, perhaps best known for his portrayal of Miguel Díaz in Cobra Kai Netflix, is in talks to play the title role in Blue beetle, a New DC and Warner Bros. Superhero Movie for HBO Max. According to Hollywood Reporter, Maridueña is apparently in negotiations for the role, which...
TV & VideosTVLine

Pretty Little Liars: Bailee Madison to Star in HBO Max Reboot Original Sin

Whether you know Bailee Madison from Once Upon a Time or Good Witch, you’re about to know her as A’s worst nightmare. Madison has been tapped to star in HBO Max’s Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, TVLine has learned, as a “true survivor” named Imogen. “Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl,” according to her official description. “She will drive the mystery of uncovering ‘A’ as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends.”
TV SeriesAmericajr.com

Superhero Saturday: ‘Justice League Unlimited’ is streaming on HBO Max

Where Justice League (JL) began with the “Secret Origins” of Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Martian Manhunter, Green Lantern and Hawkgirl twenty years ago, Justice League Unlimited (JLU) continued with the “Initiation” of Green Arrow. Premiered on July 31, 2004 on Cartoon Network, JLU followed the founding team members...
TV SeriesMovieWeb

HBO Max's Green Lantern May Have Found Sinestro in Actor Tobias Menzies

HBO Max has reportedly found their villain for the upcoming Green Lantern series, as Outlander and Game of Thrones star Tobias Menzies enters talks to portray Sinestro. While nothing is yet confirmed, reports indicate that the complex DC supervillain will play a major part in the series, with Menzies well equipped to do the iconic Lantern justice on screen.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why Cartoon Fans Of All Ages Will Enjoy HBO Max's Jellystone!, According To One Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Hanna-Barbera’s cavalcade of characters have been around for years and have rightfully earned a place in the hearts of TV fans. Of course, Yogi Bear, Magilla Gorilla, Top Cat and their many friends have gone through a myriad of changes over the years, and their latest show is set to be one of the most unique takes on them yet. HBO Max’s Jellystone! reimagines the characters as living together in the titular town, where many have assumed normal day jobs. The series is a serious departure from what some may be used to, but one star believes the series will strike a chord with multiple generations of viewers.
MoviesPopculture

'Cobra Kai' Actor Eyed for Huge DC Universe Movie Role

Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña is reportedly in talks to star as Blue Beetle in the upcoming HBO Max and DC Films movie about the Latino superhero. Maridueña would play the Jaime Reyes version of Blue Beetle, who has never appeared in a movie before. This will be the first DC Comics movie with a Latino lead character.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

HBO Max to Exclusively Stream ‘Batman: The Audio Adventures’ Podcast Starring Jeffrey Wright

WarnerMedia is kicking up its investment in podcasts for HBO Max — announcing among other things that “Batman: The Audio Adventures” will be released exclusively on HBO Max in the fall. In partnership with Warner Bros. and DC, scripted audio original “Batman: The Audio Adventures” starring Jeffrey Wright as the Caped Crusader draws inspiration from the vintage-noir atmosphere of the “Batman: The Animated Series,” the classic 1960s “Batman” TV series, and the entire 80-plus year history of the franchise. Along with Wright, “Batman: The Animated Series” also stars Rosario Dawson as Catwoman, John Leguizamo as the Riddler, and various “Saturday Night Live”...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad Is The #1 Movie On HBO Max

Several producers involved in James Gunn’s hybrid of sequel and reboot have sought to distance the project as far away from David Ayer’s Suicide Squad as possible, confirming that the events of the maligned 2016 blockbuster aren’t referenced or acknowledged at all despite the presence of returning cast members Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, Joel Kinnaman and Jai Courtney.
MoviesInternational Business Times

What To Watch On HBO Max, Netflix And In Theaters This Weekend

Wondering what to watch this weekend on streaming platforms or in theaters? Here's a hand-picked list of the upcoming movies for you to choose from and enjoy, either from the comfort of your home or by visiting the nearest theater to get the cinematic experience. The Suicide Squad. The highly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy