‘Blue Beetle’: ‘Cobra Kai’ Actor Xolo Maridueña To Star As Latinx Superhero for HBO Max

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Hanna-Barbera’s cavalcade of characters have been around for years and have rightfully earned a place in the hearts of TV fans. Of course, Yogi Bear, Magilla Gorilla, Top Cat and their many friends have gone through a myriad of changes over the years, and their latest show is set to be one of the most unique takes on them yet. HBO Max’s Jellystone! reimagines the characters as living together in the titular town, where many have assumed normal day jobs. The series is a serious departure from what some may be used to, but one star believes the series will strike a chord with multiple generations of viewers.