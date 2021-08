BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Max Verstappen is confident that his bruised body is ready to resume an intense Formula One title battle with Lewis Hamilton at Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix. Verstappen’s sizable championship lead was slashed from 33 points to eight after he crashed at last weekend’s British GP. Hamilton won despite taking a 10-second penalty for the crash which sent Verstappen spinning off track. Verstappen was discharged from hospital but for extra reassurance he did a simulation race to see how his body would react. Red Bull is to present new evidence of the crash Thursday to governing body FIA.