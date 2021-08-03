Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge Andrew Napolitano Ousted by Fox News Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

By Ellise Shafer
imdb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJudge Andrew Napolitano, a legal contributor for Fox News, is no longer employed by the network following allegations of sexual harassment. In a complaint filed on Monday, a 27-year-old Fox News associate producer alleged that Napolitano has “sexually harassed numerous young male employees during his tenure at Fox News.” The plaintiff, whose name is John Fawcett, claims that he reported Napolitano’s misconduct to Fox News’ human resources department but they did not take any immediate action against him.

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Napolitano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
EntertainmentCourthouse News Service

Unhappy at Fox News

MANHATTAN — An associate producer at Fox News claims in court that he is among the ranks of young male Fox employees to suffer sexual harassment at the hands of Judge Andrew Napolitano. Piling on, the plaintiff says Fox host Larry Kudlow is a boor to work for, and that the show's new executive producer is on a mission to replace every male staff member with a woman.
PoliticsHuffingtonPost

Cuomo Accuser Gives First Interview, Says Governor 'Broke The Law'

An executive assistant to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) who accused him of groping her inside the executive mansion is speaking out publicly for the first time. “The governor needs to be held accountable,” Brittany Commisso told “CBS This Morning” and the Albany Times-Union in a joint interview that is scheduled to be broadcast in full on Monday.
EntertainmentPosted by
The Independent

‘This entire story looks awkward for CNN’: Chris Cuomo colleague admits scandal has caused ‘conundrum’ at network

It was the elephant in the room: would CNN primetime anchor Chris Cuomo address the sexual harassment scandal engulfing his brother, New York Gov Andrew Cuomo?Nearly 1m viewers tuned in night after night this week, making Mr Cuomo’s 9pm EDT show the most-watched programme on the cable news network on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.But even if he had wanted to comment on the damning findings of sexual harassment against the New York governor, Mr Cuomo has been gagged from talking it by management, CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on Sunday.“Management has been clear about its position: he...
POTUSNewsweek

Fox News Host Confronts GOP Sen. Rick Scott on Trump Admin Adding $6.7T to U.S. Debt

Fox News host Bret Baier confronted Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican, after he objected to supporting legislation raising the national debt further—pointing out that GOP lawmakers had largely disregarded this position under former President Donald Trump. During Trump's four years in the White House, the U.S. debt increased by...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Marsha Blackburn: Democrats 'spent enough time and money' trying to 'trash' Kavanaugh

Fox News host Trey Gowdy spoke with Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., regarding the Democrats’ latest efforts to attack Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. On "Sunday Night in America," Blackburn discussed several Democrat lawmakers calling for the FBI to reinvestigate Justice Kavanaugh as well as calls for his impeachment. She emphasized to Gowdy that these actions are clearly meant only to remove a Trump-appointed judge from his position.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

New revelations expose future threat Trump poses

(CNN) — A burst of new disclosures exposing the extraordinary efforts by ex-President Donald Trump to steal power after his election defeat constitute a grave warning about the future and his potential bid to recapture the White House. The audacity of the former President's attempts to subvert the law by...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

GOP Sen. Kevin Cramer Confronts Maria Bartiromo Over Her Portrayal of Infrastructure Deal

North Dakota Republican Senator Kevin Cramer on Sunday pushed back against Fox host Maria Bartiromo portrayal of the infrastructure deal. "We have all experienced a lack of resiliency to our energy infrastructure. The Colonial Pipeline cyberattack is a pretty good example of that," Cramer told Bartriomo during an appearance on her show Sunday Morning Futures. "Some of the things [in the deal] contribute to the overall infrastructure of our country."
POTUSFox News

Trump joins Dan Bongino on Fox News

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Public Safetydistrictchronicles.com

Rudy Giuliani comes to Gov. Cuomo’s defense in sex-harass scandal

Scandal makes strange bedfellows. Republican former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has come to the defense of embattled Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo amid the latter’s sexual harassment imbroglio, arguing that Cuomo has had his reputation irreparably damaged without due process. Giuliani, who also served as personal lawyer to former president...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Former Trump acting AG Rosen testifies for nearly 7 hours before committee investigating election interference

Former Trump administration acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen testified before senators behind closed doors for nearly seven hours on Saturday in a session focused on possible election interference, Fox News has learned. Rosen appeared in person before the Senate Judiciary Committee to discuss efforts that then-President Donald Trump may have...
Presidential ElectionNBC News

9/11 families to President Biden: Don't come to our memorial events

Nearly 1,800 Americans directly affected by the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks are opposing President Joe Biden’s participation in any memorial events this year unless he upholds his pledge to declassify U.S. government evidence that they believe may show a link between Saudi Arabian leaders and the attacks. The victims’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy