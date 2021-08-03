Wolf Trap introduces permanent pavilions as part of ongoing park renovations
Renovations for the first phase of improvements at Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts have been completed. The renovations include the introduction of permanent, roofed wooden pavilions that replace temporary tents that covered the park’s Ovations restaurant, Encore Circle Lounge, and associates and terrace decks. The old temporary vinyl tents had to be erected each spring and taken down in fall.www.tysonsreporter.com
