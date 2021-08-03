Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

3 employees shot at SmileDirectClub in Tennessee; suspected gunman killed by police

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KT13b_0bGIJgDl00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A gunman opened fire Tuesday morning at a SmileDirectClub manufacturing facility in Nashville’s Antioch neighborhood, injuring three of his co-workers before he was shot and killed by police, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Authorities said the shooting happened around 6 a.m.

The victims were identified as security guard Johnny Hardin, 46; security guard Carlton Watson, 66; and manager Thomas Abbott, 54. They were taken to hospitals following the shooting. Hardin was last listed in critical condition, while Watson was in stable condition and Abbott has been treated and released, police said.

At a news conference Tuesday morning, police spokesman Don Aaron said the shooter was believed to be a day-shift employee. He was later identified as a 22-year-old who worked at the facility from late 2019 to early 2020, and then started working there again in June.

Officers saw him after the shooting carrying a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine near the intersection of Antioch Pike and Franklin Limestone Road and demanded that he drop his weapon, Aaron said.

“He did not, but instead was directing the gun toward the officers,” Aaron said, prompting at least one police officer to open fire.

The gunman was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

“We know a name,” Aaron said. “He was a day-shift employee. The overnight-shift was getting off, and he seemingly was reporting for work, but with him as he reported for work was this Glock semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine, and for some reason he opened fire.”

Company officials credited security personnel at the facility for quickly containing the shooting.

“The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities,” SmileDirectClub officials said in a statement posted on Twitter. “We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately clear. Police continue to investigate.

“The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will handle this matter because it involves a police shooting,” Aaron said. “Obviously, a very trying morning for the employees here -- they’re trying to make sense of what happened -- as well as our police officers. You know, you see active shooting calls around the country, you always hope and pray that those will not happen here. Well, one happened here this morning.”

SmileDirectClub is a Nashville-based oral care company known for creating clear aligners for straightening teeth. Antioch is about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
42K+
Followers
59K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Metro Nashville Pd#Mnpdnashville#Mnpd#Antioch Pk#Tbi#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Malden, MAPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Malden police searching for car break-in suspects

MALDEN, Mass. — The Malden Police Department is searching for the individuals believed to be involved in numerous car break-ins reported in the city. The incidents were reported in the Bowman Street neighborhood early Friday morning. Police said the suspects appear to be driving a white Volvo s60 between the...
Illinois StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Illinois apartment fire: 5 children dead in East St. Louis blaze

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Five children are dead after a fire broke out in an Illinois apartment, authorities said. According to KMOV and KTVI, the incident occurred early Friday near the intersection of 29th and State streets in East St. Louis. Firefighters arrived to find two children dead in a bedroom, authorities said. Three other children died after firefighters removed them from the home, KMOV reported.
ProtestsPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Gym owner pleads guilty to assaulting officer in Jan. 6 riot

A New Jersey gym owner on Friday became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Scott Kevin Fairlamb’s deal with federal prosecutors could be a benchmark for dozens of other cases in which Capitol rioters clashed with police. Fairlamb’s attorney said prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence ranging from about 3 1/2 to 4 1/4 years, but the judge isn’t bound by that term of the plea agreement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy