USD alum Nilsen wins Olympic silver medal in pole vault

By Carter Woodiel
101.9 KELO-FM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (USD/KELO.com) — South Dakota alumnus Chris Nilsen captured an Olympic silver medal in the pole vault on Tuesday at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The three-time NCAA champion outlasted all other competitors except Sweden’s Armand Duplantis. Brazil’s Thiago Braz took bronze. Nilsen and Duplantis were the only men to clear...

