Student Loan Relief Could End Like Eviction Moratorium

The end of the federal eviction moratorium could spell the end of student loan relief. Here’s what you need to know. The federal eviction moratorium expired on July 31, 2021, and some progressives in Congress are shocked. How could this essential financial stimulus simply expire during the Covid-19 pandemic? There was a time when President Joe Biden may have extended student loan relief, even if the eviction moratorium and enhanced unemployment benefits ended. However, with less than two months until temporary student loan forbearance expires on September 30, 2021, there’s no clear sign that student loan relief will be extended. The expiration of the eviction moratorium may be a preview of what will happen to student loan relief. Here’s the breakdown: