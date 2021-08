(August 7, 2021) He was the co-founder and gregarious MC of one of the great R&B bands of our time. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to the great Dennis “Dee Tee” Thomas of Kool & The Gang. He was 70. Thomas was the everpresent saxman and master of ceremonies who revved up audiences during the legendary Kool & the Gang concerts for more than a half century. Thomas had continued to perform with the group right into July of this year, with no public indication that he was suffering from any kind of illness.