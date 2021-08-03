Cancel
Simone Biles Wins Balance Beam Bronze Medal on Return to Tokyo Olympics

By Jennifer Yuma, Patrick Frater
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles earned a third place bronze medal in the balance beam final on Tuesday after returning to the Tokyo Olympics. Wearing the number 392, Biles was the second gymnast to perform. She looked strong and confident, and beamed a huge smile of relief after making a solid landing. Her grin slipped somewhat after learning of her score, 14.0, which placed her behind China’s Tang Xijing. Biles’s score comprised 6.1 points for the difficulty of the routine and 7.9 for its execution.

