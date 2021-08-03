Jason Momoa Wants Villeneuve’s ‘Four-to-Six Hour’ Cut of ‘Dune’: ‘I Don’t Want It Trimmed’
Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” does not debut in theaters and on HBO Max until October 22, but star Jason Momoa is already beating the drum for Warner Bros. to release the “four-to-six hour version” of the science-fiction tentpole. “Dune” is the first part in an intended two-part adaptation of Frank Herbert’s iconic 1965 novel. Momoa told The New York Times that he doesn’t want any footage they shot for the first movie trimmed.www.imdb.com
Comments / 0