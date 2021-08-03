Jason Momoa Wants Villeneuve’s ‘Four-to-Six Hour’ Cut of ‘Dune’: ‘I Don’t Want It Trimmed’

Like 2020, 2021 has been a little confusing. This is not only true for the fashion industry but also the film industry and all other industries. Science fiction movies have not been released regularly. This is probably the reason why Godzilla vs. Kong has still the highest rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is currently at 90 percent and has been an absolute success. The movie scored more than $450 million at the box office and was debuted at HBO Max, drawing a large audience to the streaming service. It is worth mentioning that people want outstanding science fiction movies like Godzilla vs. Kong. If you have watched this film and other similar flicks like A Quiet Place Part 2, you will be glad to know that at least six movies are releasing this fall. Thankfully, we will now have a lot of fun and entertainment before the year comes to an end. Here is the rundown.