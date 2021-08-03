Todd Island Park undergoing extensive shoreline restoration
TODD — Preventative measures are being taken to ensure that a High Country community’s gem of a park remains enact for the generations to come. Situated in the center of the New River, Todd Island Park, located off Railroad Grade Road outside of Todd has long suffered from an erosion problem. Over time, the park — which is only accessible by boat or bridge — has seen portions of itself wash downstream. This makes the river access dangerous for boaters and anglers attempting to access the park’s Mountain Heritage Trout Waters and adds sediment to the water which can effect wildlife.www.ashepostandtimes.com
