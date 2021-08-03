Cancel
Shreveport, LA

LSU Health Shreveport Covid-19 Vaccine & Testing Locations

 3 days ago

LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations AND testing to the public each Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. Expedited COVID-19 testing is available at the LSUHS North Campus from 10AM to 12PM. Test results are delivered via email within 72 hours.

