LSU Health Shreveport Covid-19 Vaccine & Testing Locations
PRESS RELEASE – LSU Health Shreveport COVID-19 vaccine and testing schedule through August 8. LSU Health Shreveport continues to offer both COVID-19 vaccinations AND testing to the public each Monday through Friday from 10 AM to 6PM at the LSUHS North Campus site (Old Chevyland) located at 2627 Linwood Avenue. Expedited COVID-19 testing is available at the LSUHS North Campus from 10AM to 12PM. Test results are delivered via email within 72 hours.www.redriverradio.org
Comments / 0