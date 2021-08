NORMAN, Okla. -- Bemidji State University men’s golf junior Seth Schricker became the program’s first ever Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar Athlete announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America as a part of its academic award winners. Schricker is a part of a Beavers squad that earned its fifth straight GCAA All-Academic Team honor in 2020-21. Schricker qualified for All-America Scholar Athlete status after finishing the season with a stroke-average under 78.0 in Division II play and a 3.2 GPA or better. He took part in three events during the spring season, including a fourth-place finish with a score of 155 (79-76/+11) April 2-3 at the UIU Spring Invite. Schricker earned his first career Spring NSIC All-Academic Team award this past season.