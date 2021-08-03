Cancel
Leading Off (8/3/21)

By Tim Rogers
dmagazine.com
 5 days ago

Slovenia Beats Germany. Luka Dončić didn’t have a great shooting morning in Japan, going 8-18, but he played well enough to make Zac proud and racked up a technical foul for good measure. A possible gold medal game against the United States looms, as they beat Spain, despite Ricky Rubio’s 38 points. The DMN published an editorial this morning saying the paper is all twisted in knots about which team to cheer for, which proves that Katrice Hardy has a lot of work to do.

