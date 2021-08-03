Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

Another school district approves mask-wearing requirement

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Another Arizona school district, Phoenix Elementary, has approved a mandatory mask rule for students, staff and visitors to help curb the spread of COVID-19 despite a recently enacted state law barring school districts from requiring mask-wearing.

Phoenix Elementary’s governing board Monday night approved a requirement that included limited opt-out for medical reasons. The district has 14 schools primarily in central Phoenix.

“We know that our children learn best in person and we will implement mitigation strategies that help to minimize the spread of illnesses, reduce the need for quarantining, and avoid classroom and school closures,” a district statement said.

Phoenix Elementary has 14 schools primarily in central Phoenix. The district’s more than 5,000 students begins classes Thursday.

Phoenix Union High School District approved a mask requirement last week. Phoenix Union began the 2021-2022 school year on Monday.

It’s not clear whether the state’s prohibition is now in force.

The prohibition against masking mandates by school districts was included in budget legislation enacted in late June. The legislation doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29 though it included a provision saying the prohibition is retroactive.

A legislator who supports the prohibition has asked government lawyers to say when it takes effect.

Phoenix Union High School District approved a mask requirement last week. Phoenix Union began the 2021-2022 school year on Monday.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

524K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Education
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#School Districts#Ap#Phoenix Elementary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Some Boston eateries require vaccines, NH gets school funds

In the absence of state or city mandates, a small but growing number of Boston-area restaurant owners are devising their own plans to make indoor dining safer. Acting Mayor Kim Janey has said she does not support requiring diners to show proof of vaccination before eating indoors. But some local restaurants are implementing mandates, the Boston Globe reports.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Western Illinois town disbands police force due to budget

EAST GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) — A community in western Illinois has officially disbanded its police department over budget concerns. East Galesburg has been without its police force since November of 2019, when the entire department resigned. Since then emergency calls in the community of about 600 people have been handled by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department, but there’s no contract for sheriff’s deputies to patrol there, according to The (Galesburg) Register-Mail.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Arizona: More than 2,000 COVID-19 cases for 5th day in a row

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials reported more than 2,000 additional COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day Sunday as virus-related hospitalizations continued to rise. The state’s coronavirus dashboard reported 2,639 additional cases and 12 deaths, increasing the pandemic totals to 946,054 cases and 18,388 known deaths. Health officials had...

Comments / 1

Community Policy