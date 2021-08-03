Cancel
Selective inhibition of HDAC6 regulates expression of the oncogenic driver EWSR1-FLI1 through the EWSR1 promoter in Ewing sarcoma

By García-Domínguez, Daniel J., Hajji, Nabil, Sánchez-Molina, Sara, Figuerola-Bou, Elisabet, de Pablos, Rocío M., Espinosa-Oliva, Ana M., Andrés-León, Eduardo, Terrón-Camero, Laura Carmen, Flores-Campos, Rocío, Pascual-Pasto, Guillem, Robles, María José, Machado, Isidro, Llombart-Bosch, Antonio, Magagnoli, Giovanna, Scotlandi, Katia, Carcaboso, Ángel M., Mora, Jaume, de Álava, Enrique, Hontecillas-Prieto, Lourdes
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEwing sarcoma (EWS) is an aggressive bone and soft tissue tumor of children and young adults in which the principal driver is a fusion gene, EWSR1-FLI1. Although the essential role of EWSR1-FLI1 protein in the regulation of oncogenesis, survival, and tumor progression processes has been described in-depth, little is known about the regulation of chimeric fusion-gene expression. Here, we demonstrate that the active nuclear HDAC6 in EWS modulates the acetylation status of specificity protein 1 (SP1), consequently regulating the SP1/P300 activator complex binding to EWSR1 and EWSR1-FLI1 promoters. Selective inhibition of HDAC6 impairs binding of the activator complex SP1/P300, thereby inducing EWSR1-FLI1 downregulation and significantly reducing its oncogenic functions. In addition, sensitivity of EWS cell lines to HDAC6 inhibition is higher than other tumor or non-tumor cell lines. High expression of HDAC6 in primary EWS tumor samples from patients correlates with a poor prognosis in two independent series accounting 279 patients. Notably, a combination treatment of a selective HDAC6 and doxorubicin (a DNA damage agent used as a standard therapy of EWS patients) dramatically inhibits tumor growth in two EWS murine xenograft models. These results could lead to suitable and promising therapeutic alternatives for patients with EWS.

CircN4BP2L2 promotes colorectal cancer growth and metastasis through regulation of the miR-340-5p/CXCR4 axis

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide. Dysregulation of circular RNAs (circRNAs) appears to be a critical factor in CRC progression. However, mechanistic studies delineating the role of circRNAs in CRC remain limited. In this study, qRT-PCR and western blot assays were used to measure the expression of genes and proteins. Migration, invasion, proliferation, and apoptosis were examined by wound-healing, transwell, CCK-8, colony formation, and flow cytometry assays, respectively. Molecular interactions were validated by a dual-luciferase report system. A xenograft animal model was established to examine in vivo tumor growth and lung metastasis. Our data indicated that circN4BP2L2 expression was increased in CRC tissues and cell lines. Notably, inhibition of circN4BP2L2 effectively inhibited proliferation, migration, and invasion of LoVo cells, and inhibited tumor growth and metastasis in vivo, whereas the forced expression of circN4BP2L2 facilitated the proliferation, migration, and invasion of HT-29 cells. Mechanistic studies revealed that circN4BP2L2 acted as a molecular sponge of miR-340-5p to competitively promote CXCR4 expression. Furthermore, inhibition of miR-340-5p reversed the anti-cancer effects of circN4BP2L2 or CXCR4 silencing. Our data indicated an oncogenic role of circN4BP2L2 in CRC via regulation of the miR-340-5p/CXCR4 axis, which may be a promising biomarker and target for CRC treatment.
Nuclear iASPP determines cell fate by selectively inhibiting either p53 or NF-κB

P53 and NF-κBp65 are essential transcription factors (TFs) in the cellular response to stress. Two signaling systems can often be entwined together and generally produce opposing biological outcomes in a cell context-dependent manner. Inhibitor of apoptosis-stimulating protein of p53 (iASPP) has the potential to inhibit both p53 and NF-κBp65, yet how such activities of iASPP are integrated with cancer remains unknown. Here, we utilized different cell models with diverse p53/NF-κBp65 activities. An iASPP(295–828) mutant, which is exclusively located in the nucleus and has been shown to be essential for its inhibitory effects on p53/NF-κBp65, was used to investigate the functional interaction between iASPP and the two TFs. The results showed that iASPP inhibits apoptosis under conditions when p53 is activated, while it can also elicit a proapoptotic effect when NF-κBp65 alone is activated. Furthermore, we demonstrated that iASPP inhibited the transcriptional activity of p53/NF-κBp65, but with a preference toward p53, thereby producing an antiapoptotic outcome when both TFs were simultaneously activated. This may be due to stronger binding between p53 and iASPP than NF-κBp65 and iASPP. Overall, these findings provide important insights into how the activities of p53 and NF-κBp65 are modulated by iASPP. Despite being a well-known oncogene, iASPP may have a proapoptotic role, which will guide the development of iASPP-targeted therapies to reach optimal outcomes in the future.
PIK3R3, part of the regulatory domain of PI3K, is upregulated in sarcoma stem-like cells and promotes invasion, migration, and chemotherapy resistance

To identify drivers of sarcoma cancer stem-like cells (CSCs), we compared gene expression using RNA sequencing between HT1080 fibrosarcoma and SK-LMS-1 leiomyosarcoma spheroids (which are enriched for CSCs) compared with the parent populations. The most overexpressed survival signaling-related gene in spheroids was phosphoinositide-3-kinase regulatory subunit 3 (PIK3R3), a regulatory subunit of PI3K, which functions in tumorigenesis and metastasis. In a human sarcoma microarray, PIK3R3 was also overexpressed by 4.1-fold compared with normal tissues. PIK3R3 inhibition using shRNA in the HT1080, SK-LMS-1, and DDLS8817 dedifferentiated liposarcoma in spheroids and in CD133+ cells (a CSC marker) reduced expression of CD133 and the stem cell factor Nanog and blocked spheroid formation by 61–71%. Mechanistic studies showed that in spheroid cells, PIK3R3 activated AKT and ERK signaling. Inhibition of PIK3R3, AKT, or ERK using shRNA or inhibitors decreased expression of Nanog, spheroid formation by 68–73%, and anchorage-independent growth by 76–91%. PIK3R3 or ERK1/2 inhibition similarly blocked sarcoma spheroid cell migration, invasion, secretion of MMP-2, xenograft invasion into adjacent normal tissue, and chemotherapy resistance. Together, these results show that signaling through the PIK3R3/ERK/Nanog axis promotes sarcoma CSC phenotypes such as migration, invasion, and chemotherapy resistance, and identify PIK3R3 as a potential therapeutic target in sarcoma.
N-methyladenosine demethylase ALKBH5 suppresses malignancy of esophageal cancer by regulating microRNA biogenesis and RAI1 expression

N6-Methyladenosine (m6A) is the most prevalent epigenetic RNA modification and is vital in regulating malignancies. The roles of m6A modifiers on noncoding RNAs have not been fully investigated in esophageal cancer. By screening all m6A modifiers, ALKBH5 was the most potent member related to patient outcomes and suppressing esophageal cancer malignancy in cell and animal models. It demethylated pri-miR-194-2 and inhibited miR-194-2 biogenesis through an m6A/DGCR8-dependent manner. RAI1, previously considered as a circadian clock transcriptional regulator, was the main target of miR-194-2. It enhanced transcription of Hippo pathway upstream genes by binding to their 3′UTR and suppressed YAP/TAZ nuclear translocation. The ALKBH5/miR-194-2/RAI1 axis was also validated in clinical samples. In addition, the increased malignancy by low ALKBH5 was abolished by the YAP inhibitor verteporfin. Our findings uncover a critical role of ALKBH5 in miRNAs biogenesis and provide novel insight for developing treatment strategies in esophageal cancer.
Anemoside B4 inhibits enterovirus 71 propagation in mice through upregulating 14-3-3 expression and type I interferon responses

Enterovirus 71 (EV71) is the major pathogens of human hand, foot, and mouth disease (HFMD). EV71 efficiently escapes innate immunity responses of the host to cause infection. At present, no effective antiviral drugs for EV71 are available. Anemoside B4 (B4) is a natural saponin isolated from the roots of Pulsatilla chinensis (Bunge) Regel. P. chinensis extracts that shows a wide variety of biological activities. In this study, we investigated the antiviral activities of B4 against EV71 both in cell culture and in suckling mice. We showed that B4 (12.5–200 μM) dose dependently increased the viability of EV71-infected RD cells with an IC50 value of 24.95 ± 0.05 μM against EV71. The antiviral activity of B4 was associated with enhanced interferon (IFN)-β response, since knockdown of IFN-β abolished its antiviral activity. We also confirmed that the enhanced IFN response was mediated via activation of retinoic acid-inducible gene I (RIG-I) like receptors (RLRs) pathway, and it was executed by upregulation of 14-3-3 protein, which disrupted the interaction between yes-associated protein (YAP) and interferon regulatory factor 3 (IRF3). By using amino acids in cell culture (SILAC)-based proteomics profiling, we identified the Hippo pathway as the top-ranking functional cluster in B4-treated EV71-infected cells. In vivo experiments were conducted in suckling mice (2-day-old) infected with EV71 and subsequently B4 (200 mg · kg−1 · d−1, i.p.) was administered for 16 days. We showed that B4 administration effectively suppressed EV71 replication and improved muscle inflammation and limb activity. Meanwhile, B4 administration regulated the expressions of HFMD biomarkers IL-10 and IFN-γ, attenuating complications of EV71 infection. Collectively, our results suggest that B4 could enhance the antiviral effect of IFN-β by orchestrating Hippo and RLRs pathway, and B4 would be a potential lead compound for developing an anti-EV71 drug.
A novel orally active HDAC6 inhibitor T-518 shows a therapeutic potential for Alzheimer’s disease and tauopathy in mice

Accumulation of tau protein is a key pathology of age-related neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and progressive supranuclear palsy. Those diseases are collectively termed tauopathies. Tau pathology is associated with axonal degeneration because tau binds to microtubules (MTs), a component of axon and regulates their stability. The acetylation state of MTs contributes to stability and histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) is a major regulator of MT acetylation status, suggesting that pharmacological HDAC6 inhibition could improve axonal function and may slow the progression of tauopathy. Here we characterize N-[(1R,2R)-2-{3-[5-(difluoromethyl)-1,3,4-oxadiazol-2-yl]-5-oxo-5H,6H,7H-pyrrolo[3,4-b]pyridin-6-yl}cyclohexyl]-2,2,3,3,3-pentafluoropropanamide (T-518), a novel, potent, highly selective HDAC6 inhibitor with clinically favorable pharmacodynamics. T-518 shows potent inhibitory activity against HDAC6 and superior selectivity over other HDACs compared with the known HDAC6 inhibitors in the enzyme and cellular assays. T-518 showed brain penetration in an oral dose and blocked HDAC6-dependent tubulin deacetylation at Lys40 in mouse hippocampus. A 2-week treatment restored impaired axonal transport and novel object recognition in the P301S tau Tg mouse, tauopathy model, while a 3-month treatment also decreased RIPA-insoluble tau accumulation. Pharmaceutical inhibition of HDAC6 is a potential therapeutic strategy for tauopathy, and T-518 is a particularly promising drug candidate.
miR-526b-3p inhibits lung cancer cisplatin-resistance and metastasis by inhibiting STAT3-promoted PD-L1

Chemotherapy remains the primary treatment of advanced solid cancer, including lung cancer. However, as first-line treatment, cisplatin-based therapy is restricted by the frequent development of drug resistance. Increasing data showed that the programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1) plays a vital role in regulating cisplatin resistance. However, the underlying mechanisms are not fully understood. We found that miR-526b-3p expression declined while PD-L1 was elevated in cisplatin-resistant lung cancer compared to that in cisplatin-sensitive lung cancer by analyzing clinical samples. Significantly, miR-526b-3p was associated with response to cisplatin negatively. We further demonstrated that miR-526b-3p reversed cisplatin resistance, suppressed metastasis, and activated CD8+ T cells in a STAT3/PD-L1-dependent manner. Thus, our findings extended the knowledge of PD-L1-mediated cisplatin resistance of lung cancer. In addition, the introduction of miR-526b-3p provided a new clue to improve the anti-tumor effects of the combination of immunotherapy and chemotherapy.
Verloren negatively regulates the expression of IMD pathway dependent antimicrobial peptides in Drosophila

Drosophila immune deficiency (IMD) pathway is similar to the human tumor necrosis factor receptor (TNFR) signaling pathway and is preferentially activated by Gram-negative bacterial infection. Recent studies highlighted the importance of IMD pathway regulation as it is tightly controlled by numbers of negative regulators at multiple levels. Here, we report a new negative regulator of the IMD pathway, Verloren (Velo). Silencing of Velo led to constitutive expression of the IMD pathway dependent antimicrobial peptides (AMPs), and Escherichia coli stimulation further enhanced the AMP expression. Epistatic analysis indicated that Velo knock-down mediated AMP upregulation is dependent on the canonical members of the IMD pathway. The immune fluorescent study using overexpression constructs revealed that Velo resides both in the nucleus and cytoplasm, but the majority (~ 75%) is localized in the nucleus. We also observed from in vivo analysis that Velo knock-down flies exhibit significant upregulation of the AMP expression and reduced bacterial load. Survival experiments showed that Velo knock-down flies have a short lifespan and are susceptible to the infection of pathogenic Gram-negative bacteria, P. aeruginosa. Taken together, these data suggest that Velo is an additional new negative regulator of the IMD pathway, possibly acting in both the nucleus and cytoplasm.
Restoration of dystrophin expression in mice by suppressing a nonsense mutation through the incorporation of unnatural amino acids

Approximately 11% of monogenic diseases involve nonsense mutations that are caused by premature termination codons. These codons can in principle be read-through via the site-specific incorporation of unnatural amino acids to generate full-length proteins with minimal loss of function. Here we report that aminoacyl-tRNA-synthase–tRNA pairs specific for the desired unnatural amino acids can be used to read through a nonsense mutation in the dystrophin gene. We show partial restoration of dystrophin expression in differentiated primary myoblasts (from a mdx mouse model and a patient with Duchenne muscular dystrophy), and restoration of muscle function in two mouse models: mdx mice, via viral delivery of the engineered tRNA-synthase–tRNA pair intraperitoneally or intramuscularly and of the associated unnatural amino acid intraperitoneally; and mice produced by crossing mdx mice and transgenic mice with a chromosomally integrated pair, via intraperitoneal delivery of the unnatural amino acid. The incorporation of unnatural amino acids to restore endogenous protein expression could be explored for therapeutic use.
Casein Kinase 2 dependent phosphorylation of eIF4B regulates BACE1 expression in Alzheimer’s disease

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common age-related neurodegenerative disorder. Increased Aβ production plays a fundamental role in the pathogenesis of the disease and BACE1, the protease that triggers the amyloidogenic processing of APP, is a key protein and a pharmacological target in AD. Changes in neuronal activity have been linked to BACE1 expression and Aβ generation, but the underlying mechanisms are still unclear. We provide clear evidence for the role of Casein Kinase 2 in the control of activity-driven BACE1 expression in cultured primary neurons, organotypic brain slices, and murine AD models. More specifically, we demonstrate that neuronal activity promotes Casein Kinase 2 dependent phosphorylation of the translation initiation factor eIF4B and this, in turn, controls BACE1 expression and APP processing. Finally, we show that eIF4B expression and phosphorylation are increased in the brain of APPPS1 and APP-KI mice, as well as in AD patients. Overall, we provide a definition of a mechanism linking brain activity with amyloid production and deposition, opening new perspectives from the therapeutic standpoint.
SorTn-seq: a high-throughput functional genomics approach to discovering regulators of bacterial gene expression

We recently developed a high-throughput functional genomics approach, named ‘SorTn-seq’, to identify factors affecting expression of any gene of interest in bacteria. Our approach facilitates high-throughput screening of complex mutant pools, a task previously hindered by a lack of suitable techniques. SorTn-seq combines high-density, Tn5-like transposon mutagenesis with fluorescence-activated cell sorting of a strain harboring a promoter-fluorescent reporter fusion, to isolate mutants with altered gene expression. The transposon mutant pool is sorted into different bins on the basis of fluorescence, and mutants are deep-sequenced to identify transposon insertions. DNA is prepared for sequencing by using commercial kits augmented with custom primers, enhancing ease of use and reproducibility. Putative regulators are identified by comparing the number of insertions per genomic feature in the different sort bins, by using existing bioinformatic pipelines and software packages. SorTn-seq can be completed in 1–2 weeks and requires general microbiology skills and basic flow cytometry experience.
A fructose/H symporter controlled by a LacI-type regulator promotes survival of pandemic Vibrio cholerae in seawater

The bacterium Vibrio cholerae can colonize the human intestine and cause cholera, but spends much of its life cycle in seawater. The pathogen must adapt to substantial environmental changes when moving between seawater and the human intestine, including different availability of carbon sources such as fructose. Here, we use in vitro experiments as well as mouse intestinal colonization assays to study the mechanisms used by pandemic V. cholerae to adapt to these environmental changes. We show that a LacI-type regulator (FruI) and a fructose/H+ symporter (FruT) are important for fructose uptake at low fructose concentrations, as those found in seawater. FruT is downregulated by FruI, which is upregulated when O2 concentrations are low (as in the intestine) by ArcAB, a two-component system known to respond to changes in oxygen levels. As a result, the bacteria predominantly use FruT for fructose uptake under seawater conditions (low fructose, high O2), and use a known fructose phosphotransferase system (PTS, Fpr) for fructose uptake under conditions found in the intestine. PTS activity leads to reduced levels of intracellular cAMP, which in turn upregulate virulence genes. Our results indicate that the FruT/FruI system may be important for survival of pandemic V. cholerae in seawater.
Ursodeoxycholic acid suppresses the malignant progression of colorectal cancer through TGR5-YAP axis

The Hippo/YAP pathway plays an important role in the development of cancers. Previous studies have reported that bile acids can activate YAP (Yes Associated Protein) to promote tumorigenesis and tumor progression. Ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA) is a long-established old drug used for cholestasis treatment. So far, the effect of UDCA on YAP signaling in colorectal cancer (CRC) is not well defined. This study means to explore relationship of UDCA and YAP in CRC. UDCA suppressed YAP signaling by activating the membrane G-protein-coupled bile acid receptor (TGR5). TGR5 mainly regulated cAMP/PKA signaling pathway to inhibit RhoA activity, thereby suppressing YAP signaling. Moreover, the restoration of YAP expression alleviated the inhibitory effect of UDCA on CRC cell proliferation. In AOM/DSS-induced CRC model, UDCA inhibited tumor growth in a concentration-dependent manner and decreased expression of YAP and Ki67. UDCA plays a distinguished role in regulating YAP signaling and CRC growth from the primary bile acids and partial secondary bile acids, demonstrating the importance of maintaining normal intestinal bile acid metabolism in cancer patients. It also presents a potential therapeutic intervention for CRC.
Improving prediction accuracy in acute myeloid leukaemia: micro-environment, immune and metabolic models

Predicting the fate of someone with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at diagnosis is challenging [1, 2]. We recently reviewed several of these complexities in achieving accurate and precise estimates of outcomes in LEUKAEMIA [3]. Initial prediction efforts focused on clinical and laboratory co-variates such as WBC, percentage or numbers of myeloblasts and histology [4]. Cytogenetics data were soon added [5]. Most recently, data from studies of mutation topography, typically detected by targeted or next-generation sequencing (NGS), were added often displacing prior predictive co-variates. For example, the 2017 European Leukemia Net (ELN) model includes only data on cytogenetics and mutation topography. Predictive models using the expression pattern of genes related to leukaemia cell stemness are also reported [6]. Also new is the use of data from measurable residual disease (MRD)-testing but these data are not applicable to predicting outcomes at diagnosis [7]. The most recent predictive models divide persons with AML into more than 15 cohorts with statistically different prognoses [8,9,10]. Is this a clinically manageable number of predictive cohorts and are there convincing data these classifications are improving outcomes of persons with AML? Data so far show only a modest impact, if any [11]. For example, data from the US Surveillance and End Results (SEER) dataset indicate only a 10% 5-year survival improvement since 1999 (https://seer.cancer.gov/statfacts/html/amyl.html).
Plasma cells expression from smouldering myeloma to myeloma reveals the importance of the PRC2 complex, cell cycle progression, and the divergent evolutionary pathways within the different molecular subgroups

Sequencing studies have shed some light on the pathogenesis of progression from smouldering multiple myeloma (SMM) and symptomatic multiple myeloma (MM). Given the scarcity of smouldering samples, little data are available to determine which translational programmes are dysregulated and whether the mechanisms of progression are uniform across the main molecular subgroups. In this work, we investigated 223 SMM and 1348 MM samples from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) for which we had gene expression profiling (GEP). Patients were analysed by TC-7 subgroup for gene expression changes between SMM and MM. Among the commonly dysregulated genes in each subgroup, PHF19 and EZH2 highlight the importance of the PRC2.1 complex. We show that subgroup specific differences exist even at the SMM stage of disease with different biological features driving progression within each TC molecular subgroup. These data suggest that MMSET SMM has already transformed, but that the other precursor diseases are distinct clinical entities from their symptomatic counterpart.
Downregulated developmental processes in the postnatal right ventricle under the influence of a volume overload

The molecular atlas of postnatal mouse ventricular development has been made available and cardiac regeneration is documented to be a downregulated process. The right ventricle (RV) differs from the left ventricle. How volume overload (VO), a common pathologic state in children with congenital heart disease, affects the downregulated processes of the RV is currently unclear. We created a fistula between the abdominal aorta and inferior vena cava on postnatal day 7 (P7) using a mouse model to induce a prepubertal RV VO. RNAseq analysis of RV (from postnatal day 14 to 21) demonstrated that angiogenesis was the most enriched gene ontology (GO) term in both the sham and VO groups. Regulation of the mitotic cell cycle was the second-most enriched GO term in the VO group but it was not in the list of enriched GO terms in the sham group. In addition, the number of Ki67-positive cardiomyocytes increased approximately 20-fold in the VO group compared to the sham group. The intensity of the vascular endothelial cells also changed dramatically over time in both groups. The Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathway analysis of the downregulated transcriptome revealed that the peroxisome proliferators-activated receptor (PPAR) signaling pathway was replaced by the cell cycle in the top-20 enriched KEGG terms because of the VO. Angiogenesis was one of the primary downregulated processes in postnatal RV development, and the cell cycle was reactivated under the influence of VO. The mechanism underlying the effects we observed may be associated with the replacement of the PPAR-signaling pathway with the cell-cycle pathway.
Integrative oncogene-dependency mapping identifies RIT1 vulnerabilities and synergies in lung cancer

CRISPR-based cancer dependency maps are accelerating advances in cancer precision medicine, but adequate functional maps are limited to the most common oncogenes. To identify opportunities for therapeutic intervention in other rarer subsets of cancer, we investigate the oncogene-specific dependencies conferred by the lung cancer oncogene, RIT1. Here, genome-wide CRISPR screening in KRAS, EGFR, and RIT1-mutant isogenic lung cancer cells identifies shared and unique vulnerabilities of each oncogene. Combining this genetic data with small-molecule sensitivity profiling, we identify a unique vulnerability of RIT1-mutant cells to loss of spindle assembly checkpoint regulators. Oncogenic RIT1M90I weakens the spindle assembly checkpoint and perturbs mitotic timing, resulting in sensitivity to Aurora A inhibition. In addition, we observe synergy between mutant RIT1 and activation of YAP1 in multiple models and frequent nuclear overexpression of YAP1 in human primary RIT1-mutant lung tumors. These results provide a genome-wide atlas of oncogenic RIT1 functional interactions and identify components of the RAS pathway, spindle assembly checkpoint, and Hippo/YAP1 network as candidate therapeutic targets in RIT1-mutant lung cancer.
Hydrogen-rich water reduced oxidative stress and renal fibrosis in rats with unilateral ureteral obstruction

Congenital obstructive nephropathy (CKD) is commonly implicated in the pathophysiology of chronic kidney disease occurring in the pediatric and adolescent age groups and the release of reactive oxygen species contribute to the worsening of renal fibrosis. Molecular hydrogen (H2) protects against tissue injury by reducing oxidative stress. We evaluated the efficacy of oral H2-rich water (HW) intake in preventing unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO)-induced renal injury in rats.
Effectiveness and safety of Bifidobacterium and berberine in human hyperglycemia and their regulatory effect on the gut microbiota: a multi-center, double-blind, randomized, parallel-controlled study

Genome Medicine volume 13, Article number: 125 (2021) Cite this article. Berberine and Bifidobacterium have been reported to improve glucose tolerance in people with hyperglycemia or other metabolic disorders. This study aimed to assess the hypoglycemic effect and the regulation of the gut microbiota caused by berberine and Bifidobacterium and the possible additive benefits of their combination.

