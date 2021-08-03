Pleasant weather Tuesday but poor air quality from wildfire smoke

Most if not all of North Alabama remains dry Tuesday. By far the best chance for a spotty shower or storm will be near the Georgia state-line. Any showers that develop would move into Dekalb or Jackson Counties from out of Georgia this afternoon. Any of these isolated showers would collide with the established dry air in North Alabama and quickly dissipate. Coverage of showers will pick up slightly Wednesday but most of our area will remain dry once again. Expect mainly quiet weather through the end of the week.