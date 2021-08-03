Free Meals for ALL Muskie Students!

Breakfast and lunch will once again be provided to all Brunswick R-2 students at no cost for the 2021-22 school year. However, district administrators say, “While school meals are free for all students, it remains important for families to complete a Free/Reduced Price Meal Program application to be eligible for other district and community benefits. If your family has qualified for the Free/Reduced Price Meal Program in the past- or you think you would qualify now- we ask you to fill out an application so that your child’s benefits will not be interrupted if the program would end during the school year or for the grace period at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year. Free and reduced status may also help your student qualify for other benefits and programs.”