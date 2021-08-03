Cancel
Free Meals for ALL Muskie Students!

By Muscatine Community School District
discovermuscatine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur district is pleased to share that ALL schools will be offering FREE meals to ALL our #Muskie students for the 2021-2022 school year! To learn more click this link for the Food & Nutrition annual letter; https://bit.ly/3lp5rd6. Please note that even though all schools will be providing free meals...

discovermuscatine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
