Splitgate is an enjoyable first-person shooter from the small team of 1047 Games that has a lot going for it. The mechanics and controls for it are top-notch, and the portals you deploy help make this stand out as more than a combination of Halo and Portal. That being said, even the best-running games with all of the support in the world will run into an issue or two, especially when they are online-only. If you are trying to run the game on Steam and are getting an error saying it is “unable to authenticate,” here is how you can fix it.