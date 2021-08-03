Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Springsteen makes Olympic debut, falls short in qualifier

By JAKE SEINER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8LKM_0bGIHIIr00
1 of 7

KAMIYOGA, Japan (AP) — Jessica Springsteen had no luck going solo in Tokyo.

Perhaps she’ll do better with a band.

The daughter of famed rocker Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band wife, Patti Scialfa, failed to qualify for the Olympic individual jumping finals at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old’s Olympic debut was off to a strong start on the 14-jump course before her horse got uneasy around the 11th obstacle, and the pair earned four penalty points for knocking down a rail. That put her on the bubble of the 73-horse field for one of 30 spots in the final. She was formally eliminated about an hour after riding.

She’ll ride again Friday night as part of America’s four-rider entry in the jumping team event.

“All in all, I’m thrilled with the round and I’m excited for the rest of the week,” she said.

Springsteen learned to ride on her family’s horse farm in Colts Neck, New Jersey, and she was an alternate for the London Games in 2012 but didn’t participate.

She’s been riding 12-year-old Don Juan van de Donkehove — he answers just fine to Don — for about two years. The duo arrived in Tokyo ranked 14th in the world.

They whirled around a jumping course with a distinctly Japanese feel — obstacles were adorned with life-sized sumo wrestlers, geisha kimonos, cherry blossoms and even a miniature recreation of a Japanese palace.

In a sport without any household names, Springsteen has generated some rare buzz from Tokyo. Nearly all the mainstream press coverage for equestrian in the U.S. during these Games has focused on Springsteen. On the ground here, about a half dozen members of the Bruce Springsteen Japan Facebook group gathered outside the locked stadium last week to offer support.

The rider herself has been buffered tightly from the attention. U.S. Equestrian denied requests for 1-on-1 interviews with her, and questions at a news conference Monday were screened by the public relations staff to block any mention of her famous family.

Reporters in the mixed zone Tuesday were warned not to ask about her family. When a journalist began to ask about Springsteen’s experiences riding as a child, a U.S. Equestrian staffer grabbed her and ushered her away.

The Boss’s daughter is hardly the first famous offspring to trot an Olympic track — no surprise given the sport’s significant financial barriers.

Princess Anne represented Britain in the eventing competition at the 1976 Montreal Games. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, jumped at London in 2012. Georgina Bloomberg, daughter of former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, has also jumped for Team USA but never at the Olympics.

This year’s field included another billionaire relative — Egypt’s Nayer Nassar is the son-in-law of Bill Gates. Nassar ran a clean qualifier to earn a spot in Wednesday’s finals.

“I support many athletes in the Tokyo Olympics at the moment,” Gates wrote on Instagram. “But there is no athlete I support more than my son-in-law Nayel Nassar. Good luck Nayel.”

Britain’s Ben Maher had the fastest time among qualifiers who did not commit any penalties, a sharp showing as he begins his effort to follow countryman Nick Skelton as a gold medalist. Skelton retired after winning the 2016 championship.

Steve Guerdat, the 2012 gold medalist, took on four penalties and was eliminated. Springsteen’s teammates Kent Farrington and Laura Kraut also failed to make the final.

___

Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/2020-tokyo-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

523K+
Followers
294K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kent Farrington
Person
Springsteen
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Princess Anne
Person
Zara Tindall
Person
Jessica Springsteen
Person
Bill Gates
Person
Nayel Nassar
Person
Laura Kraut
Person
Patti Scialfa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Kamiyoga#Ap#Colts Neck#Japanese#U S Equestrian#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicESPN

Olympics 2021 - Jessica Springsteen is far more than The Boss' daughter

Jessica Springsteen will become an Olympian in equestrian jumping before an empty arena Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics, taking the famous family name to new frontiers while her biggest supporters watch from their home in New Jersey. Springsteen, 29, will realize a lifelong dream when she leads her 12-year-old stallion...
MusicTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Jessica Springsteen

With parents like Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, most people wouldn’t have been surprised if Jessica Springsteen decided on a career in music. However, she has chosen a completely different path, and it’s one she’s proud to have carved out for herself. As a talented equestrian, Jessica has worked very hard to make a name for herself. So, as you can imagine, she was very excited when she found out she earned a spot on the US Olympic equestrian team for the 2021 games in Tokyo. Although this year’s Olympics will be a little different than most, Jessica is still grateful for the opportunity and she’s hoping to come home with a gold medal. Continue reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Jessica Springsteen.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Bruce Springsteen's Daughter Jessica Speaks Out After Failing to Qualify in First Olympics Event

Watch: Bruce Springsteen Jeep Ad Pulled After News of DWI. Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica Springsteen isn't horsing around at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Though the equestrian failed to qualify for the finals in the individual jumping category, she's setting herself up for victory come the August 6 team event. "All in all, I'm thrilled with the round," she told ESPN, "and I'm excited for the rest of the week."
CelebritiesNew York Post

Jessica Springsteen off to tough start at Olympics

Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, Jessica Springsteen, didn’t rock her solo equestrian performance as she had hoped in her Olympic debut. The 29-year-old — whose mom, Patti Scialfa, is also a member of Springsteen’s E Street Band — narrowly failed to qualify for the Olympic individual jumping finals at Tokyo’s Equestrian Park on Tuesday night.
EntertainmentHouston Chronicle

Postcard from Tokyo: Let's cover Springsteen! I mean, equestrian!

TOKYO — Maybe it’s a good thing there aren’t spectators allowed here. Or at least maybe it was a good thing Tuesday, when the equestrian jumping qualifying took place. Because if spectators, such as parents, were allowed, every other American athlete was at risk of being completely ignored by the nation’s media.
AnimalsLaredo Morning Times

Watch Snoop Dogg, Kevin Hart hilariously recap Olympics equestrian event

Following the highlights, the duo wondered aloud how the horses got to Japan — on the luxurious Emirates airline, they were informed, while the athletes all flew Southwest — and Snoop Dogg asked a pertinent question, “Do the horses get medals when they win too?” (Unfortunately, they do not.) “I...
CelebritiesNBC Sports

5 to Watch: Simone Biles Dazzles on Balance Beam, Springsteen Makes Debut

The GOAT gave it a go on the last induvial event of women’s gymnastics at the Tokyo Olympics. While Simone Biles headlined the action at the Tokyo Olympics, another individual also drew attention: Jessica Springsteen — Bruce Springsteen’s daughter — made her equestrian debut. The U.S. men’s basketball team started...
CelebritiesFOXBusiness

Jessica Springsteen: America’s rising equestrian star

Jessica Springsteen remembers attending a show-jumping event growing up in New Jersey, when she dreamed of reaching the sport’s highest level but also understood how long it might be even if she did. "It’s going to take me forever to get there," she thought then. "It just seemed so, so...
CelebritiesWTOP

Last stand: Outspoken Berry says goodbye to the Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — The stage was all hers, so Gwen Berry pounded on her chest and extended her right fist after she was introduced for the hammer throw final at the Olympics. The meaning behind the gesture remained the same: To highlight social and racial inequities. There will be no...
TV & Videostheplaidhorse.com

Tokyo Takeaways on Streamhorse TV: US Dressage Takes Team Silver

Tokyo Takeaways on StreamHorseTV — In this series, StreamHorseTV will be talking Tokyo Equestrian with the lovely and knowledgeable Catie Staszak, international Show Jumping commentator, multimedia sports journalist, and CEO of Catie Staszak Media—and The Plaid Horse‘s Show Jumping Content Manager and Plaidcast co-host! Staszak and StreamHorseTV Director of Content Natalie Mayrath, will provide discussion, insight and commentary around all the action happening on the ground during the Tokyo Olympic Equestrian Competitions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy