Lincoln County, MO

New LCEMA Director Stanek takes on flooding, other challenges

By Shawn Singleton Staff Writer
lincolnnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln County, Mo. - The recent storms in Lincoln County – and flooding that came with it – caused a great deal of havoc throughout the area. It was the first real test for new Lincoln County Emergency Management Director Adam Stanek. In addition to helping warn residents of severe weather, the Lincoln County native worked with local officials to create a state of emergency after the floods, as well as assess damage to property caused by the severe weather in late June and early July.

