Pinera1n: A portable checkra1n jailbreak for iPhones that runs on the Linux-based pinephone

Haptic feedback is one of the mainstay elements of modern electronic devices. The familiar buzzing of a device is used to notify and to confirm, and in gaming, can communicate travel over rough terrain. — Such shaking has its limitations, such as being a system that can potentially cause noises that can disturb other people. It's also a system that doesn't do much to communicate an idea on its own, as it is usually used to say there's a notification elsewhere, with no capability to express what it is notifying without the user looking further.