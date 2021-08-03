Pinera1n: A portable checkra1n jailbreak for iPhones that runs on the Linux-based pinephone
Checkra1n is one of the best ways to jailbreak an iPhone or iPad if you have a compatible device (A7-A11) because it utilizes an un-patchable hardware-based bootrom exploit known as checkm8. Perhaps the only notable caveat to checkra1n is that it’s a semi-tethered jailbreak, which means that you need a computer to return to a jailbroken state if you reboot your device for any reason.www.idownloadblog.com
