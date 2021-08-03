Cancel
Institute, WV

West Virginia State University Receives $1.1 Million in USDA Grant Funding

wvstateu.edu
 6 days ago

West Virginia State University Receives $1.1 Million in USDA Grant Funding. Capacity-building funds aim to expand research and extension projects. INSTITUTE, W.Va. – West Virginia State University (WVSU) has received $1,138,825 in grants from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) for three research and extension projects. The funding is part of the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture’s (NIFA) Capacity Building Grants Program for 1890 Land-grant Institutions. WVSU is one of 19 such institutions in the nation.

