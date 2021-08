If there’s one thing we know about being a social media sensation and especially a TikToker, it’s that there is no room for embarrassment. Whether vlogging in busy shops or dancing in public places, you’ve got to be willing to just go with it! Which is exactly what’s going on in new behind-the-scenes footage of Addison Rae filming a TikTok dance in a restaurant while a man behind her awkwardly tries to work on his laptop. Props to her and him, quite frankly.