Inside Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo's Serene L.A. Home

Country crooner Blake Shelton has revealed why some pals, including Adam Levine, weren’t invited to his recent nuptials with Gwen Stefani. Blake Shelton, 45, has opened up about why some of his A-list pals seemingly weren’t invited to he and wife Gwen Stefani’s wedding. In a new interview with Storme Warren on SiriusXM’s The Highway, he spoke about the couple’s romantic nuptials at their Oklahoma ranch on July 3. Though 40 family members and friends were in attendance, there was one person fans were surprised to see didn’t get an invite: Adam Levine.