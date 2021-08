On Tuesday, Matt wrote an op-ed piece in which he said that it’s a mistake for automakers to bring back mask mandates. First, a bit of peeling back the curtain on how op-eds are handled here — as a site, we will make arguments from across the spectrum, as long as they are intellectually honest, factually-backed when possible/appropriate, and don’t stray into outright bigotry. Oh, and the topic needs to be appropriate and interesting for our audience, of course. TTAC is meant to be a place where all of those who write here (and outsiders with a strong freelance pitch) can have a voice, regardless of whether myself or others on staff agree or not.