Brian Austin Green Compares Noah’s Painting to Kim Kardashian’s Daughter North’s: ‘Unbelievable But True’

In Kim Kardashian’s corner! Five months after the reality star’s daughter North’s painting skills were doubted, Brian Austin Green revealed that his child is just as talented.

“Someone told me that Kim K was given a hard time for posting a pic of a painting North had done,” the BH90210 star, 48, captioned his Monday, August 2, Instagram Story. “Noah is now working on the same thing in the same art class. It’s unbelievable but true. The kids are painting these, and North’s is beautiful.”

Courtesy of Brian Austin Green/Instagram

In the social media upload, the actor showed off a stunning winter landscape. The art that Kardashian, 40, shared in February, depicted a similar mountain scene.

When many of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum’s followers doubted that her 8-year-old “little artist” made the painting, she clapped back via Instagram.

“DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!!” the makeup mogul wrote at the time. “My daughter and her best friend have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured. North worked incredibly hard on her painting, which took several weeks to compete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone. How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome!?!?!? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!!! NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIODTDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!!”

TikTok user Camryn Frederickson subsequently clarified that her mom was North’s instructor.

North West Courtesy Kim Kardashian/Instagram

“She’s been an art teacher for 30 years and everyone that comes through her classes goes through this exact same painting when they’re starting out,” the teen said in a February video. “She’s beautiful. I’m so proud of her every day for running a business on her own and being just insanely talented. Love you, Mom.”

Kardashian is also the mother of Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with her estranged husband, Kanye West. As for Green, he shares Noah, 8, as well as Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4, with ex Megan Fox.

Brian Austin Green MediaPunch/Shutterstock

He and the Jennifer’s Body star, 35, are “making coparenting work well” after their 2020 split, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly last month. “They are on better terms now than where they were a year and a half ago. It’s not perfect — it’s still a work in progress — but they are doing much better at it.”

