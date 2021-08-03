Report: Americans are Returning to Public Transit

Sound Transit invites the public to learn more about proposed changes to service in 2022 and provide feedback on its service plan. Sound Transit is considering changes to ST Express bus and Sounder South as ridership is rebounding and the region continue to recover from the pandemic. The agency is responding to the ridership increase with a focus on equity. The agency is proposing increases to service where people need it most, specifically in South King and Pierce County, where ridership remained more resilient compared to other parts of the region.