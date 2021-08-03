Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Report: Americans are Returning to Public Transit

By Diana Ionescu
PLANetizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a slow uptake in transit use after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Liz Carey, "transit ridership is up more than 80 percent over early 2020 levels." According to Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Administrator Nuria Fernandez, "FTA’s America’s Open and Transit’s Open initiative is engaging our transit partners through listening sessions and a National Transit Renewal Summit to share best practices and work together to renew ridership across America."

www.planetizen.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Transit#Americans#Fta#Open And Transit S Open#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
Related
Trafficmyedmondsnews.com

Sound Transit seeks public feedback on 2022 Service Plan

Sound Transit invites the public to learn more about proposed changes to service in 2022 and provide feedback on its service plan. Sound Transit is considering changes to ST Express bus and Sounder South as ridership is rebounding and the region continue to recover from the pandemic. The agency is responding to the ridership increase with a focus on equity. The agency is proposing increases to service where people need it most, specifically in South King and Pierce County, where ridership remained more resilient compared to other parts of the region.
Athens, OHAthens News

Athens Public Transit Line 5 morning run still suspended

Athens Public Transit has extended its suspension of the morning route for Line 5 until further notice. Riders should use Line 6 instead. Line 5’s evening route is operating as usual. Detailed schedules are online at hapcap.org/athens-public-transit. The DoubleMap app shows bus travel in real time; download it from the...
Denver, COdu.edu

Next Stop for Denver’s Public Transit: Recovery

This article originally appeared in the Summer 2021 issue of University of Denver Magazine. Visit the magazine website for bonus content and to read the article in its original format. As the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the City and County of Denver in spring 2020, the Regional Transportation District’s buses...
Saint Joseph, MOnewspressnow.com

St. Joseph Transit taking public input for rebrand

A new look is coming to St. Joseph Transit, as the city bus system is incorporating public feedback into a complete rebrand. The local bus system, currently known as “The Ride,” could be getting a new name, as well as colors and logos. The city also is looking to improve routes and times.
Lincoln, NE1011now.com

StarTran Seeks Public Input for Transit Study

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites the public to participate in a survey regarding a proposed Transit Development Plan (TDP) for StarTran, Lincoln’s transit system. The TDP will assess the existing transit services in Lincoln and explore ways to improve city transit. The survey is available now at lincoln.ne.gov/tdp.
Linn County, ORsweethomenews.com

Masks still required on public transit

Despite widened relaxation on protective-mask guidelines, restrictions remain firmly in place for at least one facet of everyday life: public transportation. On June 30, Gov. Kate Brown ended many of the Oregon’s COVID-19 regulations. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still requires masks for anyone traveling by bus, train, or other means due to the continued risk of contraction within close quarters.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Charleston area's working people continue to deal with public transit's shortcomings

NORTH CHARLESTON — William Rivers needed to get to work, but his transportation options were limited. He didn't own a car. He would've taken the bus, but the local transit system can't reach his job directly, a pizza shop on Folly Beach. That's because S.C. Highway 171, the road leading to the beach, is too slim and too often congested to properly accommodate a bus service.
TrafficPLANetizen

Police Don't Make Transit Safer, Reports Says

Sandy Smith shares news of a new report published by TransitCenter, "Safety for All," which studies the issue of public safety on public transit systems and produces a potentially counterintuitive conclusion: "transit systems overall rely too much on police to serve as the guarantors of safety." As Smith notes, this...
TrafficPosted by
The Hill

Investing in public transit is a climate imperative

Many in Congress have rightly emphasized the need for climate action in the bipartisan infrastructure package currently dominating Washington’s attention. To adequately address the rapidly accelerating threat of climate change and its impacts on communities across the nation, one thing needs to be made abundantly clear: Investing in public transportation is critical, and Congress shouldn’t shortchange it.
Fort Pierre, SDCapital Journal

River Cities Public Transit growing

The River Cities Public Transit has been growing since it first took to the road in 1999, providing public transportation services as a nonprofit. What started in the Pierre and Fort Pierre area now covers all or part of 11 counties — and the doesn’t include the many more River Cities serves while meeting veterans’ transportation needs.
New York City, NYCommercial Observer

Proptech Spies Opportunity in Public Transit Post-COVID

Among the challenges that New York City office landlords are confronting coming out of the pandemic is how to get workers to move back into the traditional workplace and out of their work-from-home cocoons. For many, a subway system beset by chronic underfunding, a rise in crime, and a general...
TrafficNBC San Diego

Swvl, a Green-Focused Mass Transit Company, Is Going Public Via an All-Female SPAC

Dubai-based transportation company Swvl is going public through a merger with Queen's Gambit Growth Capital. Founded in 2017, Swvl provides ridesharing services in emerging markets that don't always have reliable public transportation. The company's proprietary algorithm identifies the most efficient and cost-effective routes, thereby reducing emissions while lowering costs for...
Trafficlynnwoodtoday.com

Public invited to weigh in on Transit Development Plan at Aug. 5 Community Transit hearing

The Community Transit Board of Directors during its regular board meeting Aug. 5 will hold a public hearing on the 2021-2026 Transit Development Plan (TDP). The TDP is a state-mandated report that forecasts revenue and service levels for the next six years and is updated every year. Last year’s plan outlined “slow recovery” and “rapid recovery” revenue scenarios based on economic uncertainty created by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s plan forecasts revenue that exceeds the “rapid recovery” scenario, laying the groundwork for a 30% increase in transit service by 2026.
TrafficPLANetizen

D.C. Transit Agencies Ready to Serve Returning Commuters

Washington, D.C.'s regional transit agencies are working to resume and improve service as workers start returning to their pre-pandemic commutes. As reported by Luz Lazo, "[m]ost transit systems in the region are transitioning to normal operations after reducing service 16 months ago at the onset of the pandemic. Some are adjusting or restructuring routes, while others are adding amenities and cutting the cost of riding."
Carroll County, OHCanton Repository

Carroll County public transit system cuts operating hours

CARROLLTON – After months of extending drivers' working hours to meet ridership demand, Carroll County Transit is reducing its operating time by 2 1/2 hours each day. The public transportation agency now will provide rides from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The operating period had been 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Marshall County, KSmarysvilleonline.net

Public transit offers free rides this month

Marshall County’s public transit is offering free rides in August throughout the county. The effort is to help people become more familiar with the low-cost service that gives people rides around the county and beyond.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Is free public transit feasible in Santa Clara County?

At a time when VTA is struggling with long-term budget woes, service cuts and the aftermath of a mass shooting, it may seem ludicrous to imagine the agency offering free rides. Transit advocates support the idea of fare-free transit, but say reliable service must come first. The agency would also need to figure out how to... The post Is free public transit feasible in Santa Clara County? appeared first on San José Spotlight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy