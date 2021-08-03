Report: Americans are Returning to Public Transit
Despite a slow uptake in transit use after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Liz Carey, "transit ridership is up more than 80 percent over early 2020 levels." According to Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Administrator Nuria Fernandez, "FTA’s America’s Open and Transit’s Open initiative is engaging our transit partners through listening sessions and a National Transit Renewal Summit to share best practices and work together to renew ridership across America."www.planetizen.com
