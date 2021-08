The Suicide Squad director James Gunn was not the only member of the Marvel Studios family in attendance at the DC Comics film's premiere. Gunn, who also directed Guardians of the Galaxy and its Vol. 2 sequel, was joined by a mostly actors from the new movie as many of them are working in various locations around the world. However, Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland and Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani were also in attendance, forming up quite a world premiere guest crossover of support from the Marvel family for what is shaping up to be a DC Comics blockbuster.