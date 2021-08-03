Whistler gas pipeline in Texas starts up

Aug. 4—The project of the BRUA gas pipeline, the first phase, concluded at the value — Transgaz sent on Wednesday to the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). "The 'Development on Romanian territory of the National System for Natural Gas Transport on the Bulgaria-Romania-Hungary-Austria' project (BRUA project — phase 1) was completed on November 30, 2020 and now, after the recently received tranche of the 179.32 million euro grant received from the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency (CINEA) we are able to announce the following: the BRUA project — phase 1 has concluded at the value of 377.4 million euro (value calculated at the current euro rate), namely a 21 pct economy (101.1 million euro) over the value auctioned of 478.5 million euro; reported at the average euro rate in the project's completion phase, the value is of 387.8 million euro, which means an economy of approximately 19 pct (90.7 million euro)," the quoted release mentions.
