CHICAGO - Illinois Lottery players will soon have another chance to win big every week - with a third weekly draw being added to the Powerball game. The additional Powerball draw will take place on Monday nights, with the first draw kicking off on Monday, August 23, 2021. All other elements of the Powerball game will remain the same, including the Wednesday and Saturday evening draws, prize structure, game play, odds and the price of the ticket. The Powerball game has been popular since its Continue Reading