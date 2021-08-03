Visual Studio 2022 Preview 2 Focuses on Instant Feedback
Progress continues on the upcoming Visual Studio 2022 as evidenced by the latest features debuting in the second preview of the popular Windows developer tool. In Preview 2, Microsoft provides a broader look at some of the features planned for VS2022's go-live. The highlights of this preview include internationalization, Hot Reload, and updated C++ build tools. While all are available to use, a closer look will show that there are still some rough edges to contend with.www.infoq.com
