Visual Studio 2022 Preview 2 Focuses on Instant Feedback

Many features of Visual Studio Code are based on extensions: the host of Visual Studio loads small or large plug-ins and then makes them available to its users. For example, different programming languages, compilers or debuggers can be integrated with it. The second part is about the expandability of Visual Studio Code and the numerous customization options. Since the editor can be adapted to your own needs, it supports the work process of numerous target groups. Finally, this part takes a look at the confusing licensing issue, the open source issue and the telemetry data, which is a thorn in the side of many users, including when used in the education sector.