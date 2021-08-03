Letter: Capitol attack warrants hearing

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks during a House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP) Congressman Adam Kinzinger is calling out his fellow Republicans for spreading conspiracy theories about the January 6th Capitol attack. Speaking during the House Select Committee hearing yesterday, the Illinois Republican said many in his party have treated this as another partisan fight. He called it “toxic” and a disservice to Capitol Hill officers and their families. Kinzinger rebuked the argument that riots in Oregon need to be treated with the same importance as the January 6th attack, saying there is a difference between breaking the law and rejecting the rule of law.