Congress & Courts

Letter: Capitol attack warrants hearing

By Linda Pontius, Vancouver Published:
 4 days ago

Thirty-three. That’s the number of hearings trying to place blame for the attack on the Benghazi embassy. Surely the Republicans can tolerate one hearing on the attack on our country by our own citizens. They had the chance for a bipartisan one and refused it. We encourage readers to express...

#Benghazi#Republicans
Capitol
Congress & Courts
Politics
U.S. Politics
Law EnforcementBakersfield Californian

Letter to the editor: Moved to tears hearing officers' testimony

Tuesday, as I watched the testimony of the brave officers who fought to save American democracy in our nation's Capitol on Jan. 6, I was moved to tears. I could feel their sincere, non-partisan desire to protect our elected representatives and Capitol building, even at the expense of their own lives. The courage that it took to do their job that day was nothing less than heroic. I saw the violence of Jan. 6 on TV, but seeing it through their eyes was particularly impactful.
Congress & Courts
AL.com

Tuberville: Those who attacked Capitol ‘should be arrested’

Republican Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville said today “people should be arrested for what they did” in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, and he “stands behind the Capitol police 100 percent.”. Tuberville also said he didn’t watch Tuesday’s emotional testimony by Capitol police before a special House committee investigating the Capitol...
Congress & Courts

GOP Rep. Kinzinger Calls Out Fellow Republicans During Capitol Attack Hearing

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks during a House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP) Congressman Adam Kinzinger is calling out his fellow Republicans for spreading conspiracy theories about the January 6th Capitol attack. Speaking during the House Select Committee hearing yesterday, the Illinois Republican said many in his party have treated this as another partisan fight. He called it “toxic” and a disservice to Capitol Hill officers and their families. Kinzinger rebuked the argument that riots in Oregon need to be treated with the same importance as the January 6th attack, saying there is a difference between breaking the law and rejecting the rule of law.
Congress & Courts

Stefanik blames Pelosi for Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elise M. Stefanik said Speaker of the House Nancy P. Pelosi, D-Calif., bears responsibility for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. “The American people deserve to know the truth, that Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility as the Speaker of the House for the tragedy that occurred on January 6,” she said in a press conference outside the Capitol Tuesday morning.
Congress & Courts

Violence of Capitol attack uninvestigated

(this story originally appeared on Cowboy State Daily) The American people deserve to know what happened during the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, according to U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney. The congressional committee the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this year held its first hearing on Tuesday...
Advocacy

Jan. 6 hearing opens on Capitol Hill

A committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection opened its first hearing with a focus on the law enforcement officers who were attacked and beaten as the rioters broke into the building. (July 27) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
Congress & Courts

Capitol riot committee holds first hearing

Fact check: Republicans continue to falsely blame Pelosi for certain Jan. 6 security failures. An hour and a half before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol was set to convene for its first hearing, House Republicans held a news conference Tuesday morning fighting against the hearing, focusing specifically on criticizing Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Congress & Courts

Capitol officers testify in 1/6 committee hearing

A Congressional hearing is being held to hear first-hand from members of the U.S. Capitol Police and Metro Police Department on the Jan. 6 attack. Oregon Drivers With No DUI's Getting A Pay Day This Month (Check If You Qualify)Bill Cruncher|. The US States Americans Are Fleeing (And The Places...
Oakland, CA

Congress Begins Hearing on January 6 Capitol Riot

A congressional panel investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building began hearings this week, starting with testimony from Capitol police officers who were on scene that day. Televised on several networks, officers shared emotional testimony about being assaulted, tased, struggling to breathe, and more as they sought to prevent rioters from running over the Capitol building.
Washington State

Washington Supreme Court to hear case about Seattle officers who attended D.C. rally before U.S. Capitol attack

Describing the matter as “an issue of considerable public interest,” a Washington state Supreme Court commissioner ruled this week that the state’s highest court will decide the legal battle over the public disclosure of records identifying four Seattle police officers who attended a pro-Trump rally before January’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

