Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

ATK Mohun Bagan Football Club

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
wtnzfox43.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) Origins. This club officially started playing under this name in the Indian Super League 2020-2021 season. However, that is not to say that they are by any means new to the world of football and delivering quality entertainment. This squad played as two independent and different teams before the 2020-21 Indian Super League season. Atletico de Kolkata, ATK FC, a professional and proficient team in its own right, which was under the coaching of the seasoned veteran trainer Antonio Lopez Habas. There was also the football section of Mohun Bagan. Also fondly called The Mariners, ATKMB was officially formed on the 1st of June 2020, under the principal ownership of Sanjiv Goenka, the current chairman of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka (RPSG) Group. Also claiming co-ownership of this rising football club in India includes Sourav Ganguly and Utsav Parakh. Yet another prominent owner of the club happens to be Antonio Habas, who also serves as the incumbent head coach of the star-studded team.

www.wtnzfox43.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Indian Football#The Indian Super League#West Bengal#Atk Fc#Mariners#Green#The Atk Club#Mohun Bagan Home#The Kolkata Derby#Sc East Bengal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Celebrationsgoal.com

Mohun Bagan Day 2021: The award winners and everything you need to know

‘Mohun Bagan Day’ is celebrated by Mohun Bagan Athletic Club every year on July 29... The Mohun Bagan Day 2021 was celebrated at the club tent on Thursday and the felicitation ceremony was conducted under COVID-19 guidelines. The function, in the presence of the club's general secretary Srinjoy Bose, finance...
Sports90min.com

Fans React as Roy Krishna Extends ATK Mohun Bagan Contract

Fiji striker Roy Krishna has signed a contract extension at Indian Super League club ATK Mohun Bagan and will be staying on at the club for atleast one more year. Krishna has been one of the best players in the ISL since he stepped foot in the league. He scored 14 goals in 23 games last season as ATK Mohun Bagan finished second in the league phase and lost in the final to Mumbai City FC.
Sports90min.com

Sandesh Jhingan Close to Leaving ATK Mohun Bagan to Play in Europe

Indian football team's centre-back Sandesh Jhingan is reportedly looking at offers from Europe and is open to leaving ATK Mohun Bagan ahead of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season. Jhingan joined the Kolkata based side just last season and became one of their best performers in defence alongside Tiri as...
FIFANME

Football club Wolves partners with US esports company Evil Geniuses

Football club Wolverhampton Wanderers has announced that it is partnering with the North American esports company Evil Geniuses to expand its esports offerings. The partnership will initially see the team – better known by its nickname Wolves – use their Chinese esports team to help Evil Geniuses expand into the Asian market, where esports has a market size of around £16billion (150billion RMB) in 2021.
SoccerBBC

Fans prepare to return for Welsh football clubs' new season

Welsh supporters are set to return to stadiums in significant numbers this weekend for the first time in a year and a half as the new football season begins on Saturday. BBC Sport Wales will cover the fortunes of Cardiff City, Swansea City, Newport County and Wrexham as they bid for promotion from their respective leagues.
FIFAmarketresearchtelecast.com

FIFA 22 adds women’s football in Pro Clubs mode; new details

FIFA 22 shares the first details of the mode pro clubs. The classic 11 against 11 in which you control your alter ego will be modernized with some improvements in quality of life. The introduction of women’s football stands out; for the first time you will be able to control female soccer players, develop their skills and more.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

'Ochieng is not an automatic Muguna heir at Gor Mahia' - Omollo

The midfielder has been impressive for K'Ogalo but will need to do more to convince the technical bench he can be relied on regularly. Gor Mahia assistant coach Sammy Omollo insists Sydney Ochieng is not an automatic heir to Kenneth Muguna in the club's midfield. The latter left financially crippled...
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

FC Cincinnati sign D Tyler Blackett

FC Cincinnati signed English defender Tyler Blackett until the end of the 2022 season from English second division side Nottingham Forest. FC Cincinnati also have an option to extend the deal through 2023. "We are delighted to have signed Tyler Blackett to our squad," Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said...
Societytruthorfiction.com

Did the Italian Football Club Juventus Post a Photo with a Racist Anti-Asian Gesture?

The Italian football club Juventus spent August 5 2021 apologizing after posting — and then quickly deleting — a photograph featuring an anti-Asian racist taunt. The club’s womens’ team tweeted the photo showing defender Cecilia Salvai making the “slanted eyes” gesture. Compounding the issue, the caption was an emoji of the same taunt:

Comments / 0

Community Policy