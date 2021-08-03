Cancel
Agriculture

Brazil corn crop yield hits 10-year low

ruralradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePoor weather caused second-corn crop yields in south-central Brazil to drop to the lowest level in ten years. According to Reuters, after drought and frost combined to spoil much of the crop, Brazilian farmers are now expecting to harvest 51.6 million tons, almost 19 million tons below the 70.5 million they brought in during the last harvest.

ruralradio.com

#Crop Yields#Drought#Weather#Reuters#Brazilian
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
Country
Brazil
Related
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Explainer-The threat posed by frost to coffee crops in Brazil

LONDON (Reuters) - Arabica coffee prices have surged to the highest level in almost seven years recently after severe frosts damaged crops in top producer Brazil. Brownish spots have stained large areas of coffee fields in the south of Brazil’s top producer Minas Gerais, a sign that the worst cold snap in nearly 30 years will hurt production for at least the next two crops.
Agricultureagfax.com

Wheat: Checking the 2021/22 Global Crop Ahead of Aug. WASDE Report

The effects of weather on the 2021/22 global wheat crop have sparked a run-up in prices even as harvest progresses in the Northern Hemisphere. Given the market’s supply concerns, U.S. Wheat Associates (USW) gathered information from major wheat exporting countries to see what may affect USDA’s next estimates of world supply and demand due on Aug. 12.
Agriculturegcaptain.com

Argentina’s Soybean Super-Highway is Drying Up

Snaking its way through thousands of miles of South American rainforest and pampas and past sprawling soybean and corn farms, the Parana River is the main thoroughfare for Argentine commerce. Some 80% of the country’s crop exports flow through its muddy waters en route to the Atlantic Ocean. So when...
spglobal.com

Latam soybean oil basis jump on steady demand, logistic issues, biodiesel blending

Argentina and Brazil's FOB soybean oil basis levels rose to more than two-month highs, amid steady demand for exports and local biodiesel blending as well as transportation bottlenecks in Paraná river. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. S&P Global Platts on Aug. 5 assessed...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for second weekly gain on global supply concerns

* Crop concerns in North America, Russia and EU support wheat prices * Corn little changed and soybeans firm * Markets await Aug. 12 USDA supply/demand forecasts (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, remaining on course for a second weekly gain as harvest setbacks in North America, Russia and western Europe raised concern over tightening export supplies. Corn was little changed while soybeans ticked up as market participants assessed crop weather forecasts showing both rain relief and hotter weather in the U.S. Midwest in the coming days. Attention in grain markets was shifting toward next week's U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) monthly supply and demand outlook. Investors were also awaiting monthly U.S. jobs data. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was up 0.7% at $7.18 a bushel by 1208 GMT. "The supply of wheat is becoming tighter and tighter," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. U.S. and Canadian farmers are bracing for a sharply smaller spring wheat harvest because of the driest conditions in decades while analysts have reduced Russian harvest estimates because of disappointing yields and an official revision to the planted area. Heavy summer rain, meanwhile, has delayed harvesting in parts of Europe and was causing difficulties with milling quality in France. "Harvesting is making only sluggish progress in many places," Commerzbank said. CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $5.53-3/4 while soybeans added 0.7% to $13.37-3/4. Increased weekly corn exports and a flash daily export sale of soybeans, both reported on Thursday, lent some support to futures, though there were broader concerns about the impact on demand from the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant. The U.S. corn market remained underpinned by dwindling prospects for the second corn crop in rival exporter Brazil. Prices at 1208 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 718.00 5.25 0.74 640.50 12.10 CBOT corn 553.75 0.75 0.14 484.00 14.41 CBOT soy 1337.75 9.25 0.70 1311.00 2.04 Paris wheat Sep 226.75 1.75 0.78 192.50 17.79 Paris maize Nov 212.75 2.00 0.95 219.00 -2.85 Paris rape Aug 541.50 2.00 0.37 418.25 29.47 WTI crude oil 69.86 0.77 1.11 48.52 43.98 Euro/dlr 1.18 0.00 -0.22 1.2100 -2.43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore Editing by Rashmi Aich and David Goodman )
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans firm on exports, demand remains uncertain

CHICAGO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained on Friday after a second day of fresh export sales buoyed demand prospects, though calls for rain across the U.S. Midwest through the weekend capped gains. Corn was little changed while wheat added as harvest setbacks in North America, Russia and...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

U.S. Soybean Crop Ratings vs. Yield Estimates

Similar to what we did with corn, this graphic is a scatterplot showing the week 30 (around the 7/30-8/1 period) crop ratings for U.S. soybeans vs the percent that the USDA's August soybean yield forecast deviated from the 25-year trend of final yields. We use our usual system where we...
Agriculturespglobal.com

EU corn ethanol crush margins hit 8-year low

Weather across the Atlantic squeezing EU ethanol producer margins. Corn and natural gas rally turn ethanol crush margins negative. The simple ethanol crush margin from corn for EU producers hit the lowest ever level on Aug. 3 since records started in July 2013 by S&P Global Platts, at minus Eur153/cu m, as unfavorable weather conditions in major exporting countries led to a rally in global corn prices.
Springfield, ILJournal Gazette and Times Courier

USDA to forecast crop yields

SPRINGFIELD — At the beginning of each month from August through November, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey farmers across the U.S. asking for acres harvested and expected yield for their fall harvested crops. Around the 12th of each month, NASS will publish estimates...
Stillwater, OKwaltersherald.com

Lower Yields Expected For 2021 Hay Crop

STILLWATER, Okla. – Cool and wet conditions pushed back much of the state’s hay season this summer, but with clear skies and hot temperatures in the forecast, producers are making hay while the sun shines. Alfalfa, rye, Bermuda and other native prairie grasses are cut for winter livestock forage in Oklahoma, but some of those varieties, such as Bermuda, are 30-45 days behind normal harvest rates…
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

France cuts wheat harvest forecast, sees cereal quality at risk

PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) – France’s Agriculture Ministry on Tuesday lowered its estimate of common wheat production for 2021 in the European Union’s largest grain producer and warned of risks to crop quality due to the humid climate. This year’s soft wheat crop, which is being harvested now, is expected...
AgricultureLeader-Telegram

Corn yield estimates vary

We continue to see a wide range of yield estimates on this year’s corn crop. These range from a low of 175 bushels per acre to a high of 183 bushels per acre. Crop sizes from these yields range from 14.78 billion bushels on the low side to a high of 15.46 billion bushels. Given the wide range of crop reports we continue to receive the possibility of either one of these scenarios is quite possible. What side of the range we actually come in on may be decided by weather over the next two weeks.
Agricultureocj.com

Does pipeline installation have a lasting effect on crop yields?

Numerous underground oil and gas pipelines have been installed through Ohio farmland over the past several years. This has left many growers wondering if this installation will have lasting impacts on their soils and crops. Last fall, we collected soil and yield samples from 24 different farms impacted by pipeline...
Agriculturehngnews.com

Corn crop four days ahead of 2020

Continued warm, dry conditions allowed Wisconsin farmers 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork for the week ending July 25, 2021, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service in cooperation with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Temperatures were seasonal this week with some timely rain events in...
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Brazil Frosts Damage Specialty Crops

Another week, another round of frost for southern Brazil. This week, temperatures are lower than the previous two events. Temperatures as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 degrees Fahrenheit) have and may occur in the stretch of mornings between July 28 and July 30. We have talked about the...

