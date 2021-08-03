Jones, Shannon Elizabeth - Disorderly Conduct
On 8/2/21 at approximately 7:51pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Chestnut Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival the Officer learned that there was a domestic in progress. A female, later identified as Shannon Jones, age 34, of Columbia, PA was screaming at another female to get off of her property. Jones then threw a bottle, which just missed the head of an Officer and the contents of the bottle, possibly vinegar, splashed on the Officer and several fire fighters. The Officer filed charges against Jones for Disorderly Conduct. Jones is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com
