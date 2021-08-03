Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, PA

Jones, Shannon Elizabeth - Disorderly Conduct

crimewatchpa.com
 6 days ago

On 8/2/21 at approximately 7:51pm the Columbia Borough Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Chestnut Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival the Officer learned that there was a domestic in progress. A female, later identified as Shannon Jones, age 34, of Columbia, PA was screaming at another female to get off of her property. Jones then threw a bottle, which just missed the head of an Officer and the contents of the bottle, possibly vinegar, splashed on the Officer and several fire fighters. The Officer filed charges against Jones for Disorderly Conduct. Jones is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Columbia, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, PA
City
Elizabeth, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shannon Elizabeth
Person
Shannon Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disorderly Conduct#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press on, take another Afghan provincial capital

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban on Monday took control of another provincial capital in Afghanistan, an official said. The city’s fall was the latest in a weekslong, relentless Taliban offensive as American and NATO forces finalize their pullout from the war-torn country. The militants have ramped up their push...
PoliticsABC News

Top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid investigation

Melissa DeRosa resigned Sunday as the top aide to embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, less than a week after state investigators said he allegedly sexually harassed 11 women and she was part of the “retaliation” against one of his accusers. As secretary to the governor, DeRosa was the most...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CelebritiesABC News

'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah -- A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah's Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television. Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Women athletes powered Team USA’s Olympic victory

CNN — In June of 2013, Tokyo’s bid to host the Olympic Games in 2020 ranked first in the International Olympic Committee’s technical assessment, something that went a long way a few months later when it emerged victorious as the “safe pair of hands” the IOC was looking for in a host city. What that pair of hands hadn’t counted on was the global specter of Covid-19 and its very real body count in the millions, which threw the safety of the Games into question. But as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo received the Olympic flag from Yuriko Koike during the closing ceremony, we are forced to look forward while reflecting on the last two weeks of international competition: What do we walk away from Tokyo knowing?

Comments / 0

Community Policy