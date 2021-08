COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Washington state due to the delta variant of the coronavirus, leading officials to once again urge vaccination. Hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen so far in 2021. Capacity is filling up for a variety of reasons including falls, gun violence, drownings and COVID-19 patients. As of last week, around 85% of ICU beds were filled, with 11% COVID-19 patients.