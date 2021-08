CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The time has come for Cleveland to shake off the rust and start taking its standing as the large U.S. city with the highest poverty rate personally. We all remember when Cleveland was down 3-1 in the NBA finals but clawed its way back to win the championship. Cleveland’s efforts to improve the health and prosperity of its citizens will require that same fortitude from all of us. There is an opportunity for Clevelanders to leverage two of our biggest job sectors, manufacturing and healthcare, and begin to rebuild towards a healthier, more prosperous future for our city: We need to become a leader in domestic generic drug manufacturing.