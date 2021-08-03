Classic 1928 Mercedes-Benz S Type Speed Demon Is Headed To Auction

And you don't want to miss it!

Mercedes has built a reputation for itself over the 95 years for making cars that combine the class of European luxury and the speed of German engineering and design. Of course, these days when we think of the fastest Mercedes we typically imagine the AMG brand at the forefront of this fascination with speed. This comes for good reason as today’s high-tech automotive community has allowed cars, in general, to become faster and faster. However, today we’re going to focus on the older side of the Mercedes brand. It's time that we revisit the past with this beautiful 1928 Mercedes Benz S-type.

While most cars from the 1920s era that we cover are not usually regarded as fast, this vehicle is different. Utilizing every piece of technology the engineers could get their hands on, this inline six-cylinder powerhouse was fitted with a root supercharger. This gives the car an insane 180 bhp at 3,000rpm which was a lot of power for the time. All of that elegant power is transferred through a four-speed manual transmission which allows for fast, fun, and smooth gear changes in spirited driving situations. Of course, this power would be meaningless without the ability to stop on a dime. Luckily, this vehicle is equipped with four-wheel drum brakes making braking a piece of cake.

Understandably, most classic car enthusiasts and collectors care less about performance and more about things such as rarity and value. However, as immensely valuable as it is, This car is more about performance and speed than it is about retaining and gaining value. Ads at the time heralded the car as being “Comfort to carry you to the ends of the earth,” showcasing its prestige as one of the first Grand Touring cars which combined the luxury of a classic Benz with the racing inspiration of a much sportier model. Needless to say, both race junkies and classic car collectors can agree that this thing is beautiful. With that in mind, it would be in one's best interest to rush over to the Bonhams Auction site before this beauty finds another owner.