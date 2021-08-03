Salem City Council moves forward with painting of both Industrial Park Water Towers and selects bond advisor

The Salem City Council Monday night agreed to repaint and pay for both Westside Industrial Park Water Towers this fiscal year. The council changed an award to paint just one of the two towers at the last meeting. But that was before City Manager Rex Barbee discovered there was an alternate bid that was provided by all six bidders to paint both towers now with either immediate payment for both or making the contractor wait for payment on the second tower until the next fiscal year begins on May 1st.