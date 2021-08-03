Discovery Chief David Zaslav: No 'Pushback' to WarnerMedia Transaction From Washington

Discovery CEO David Zaslav has big ambition to build up the Warner Bros. Discovery venture to reach some 200 million streaming subscribers around the world. But first, he has to close the $43 billion WarnerMedia spinoff transaction with AT&T that surprised in the industry in May. On Discovery’s second-quarter earnings call Tuesday, Zaslav said progress on getting regulatory approvals for the deal seem to be moving forward without much friction. He noted that he made the rounds in Washington, D.C. last week and felt no obvious friction.