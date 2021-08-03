Olympic Flashback: Roger Federer topples Juan Martin del Potro after epic battle
Roger Federer made the Olympic Games debut in 2000 in Sydney, barely missing a medal at 19. Four years later, Tomas Berdych ousted him in Athens, and it wasn't to be for the Swiss in Beijing 2008. Desperate to add one of the last notable missing titles in his collection, Federer got a massive opportunity to chase the Golden Slam in London 2012, just a couple of weeks after lifting the seventh Wimbledon trophy.www.tennisworldusa.org
