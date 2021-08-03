New Sewickley Police Dept. to celebrate National Night Out
NEW SEWICKLEY — The township police department will be hosting an event to commemorate National Night Out from 6-10 p.m. August 3, at Green Valley Park at 184 Snyder Drive. The event will include a Stat MedEVAC Helicopter landing, the Beaver County Mobile Command Unit, a showcase of emergency services unit vehicles and tactical equipment, a drone from the county's Unmanned Response, a fire truck display, an EMS ambulance display, a K9 demonstration, and food trucks.www.timesonline.com
