Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Sewickley Township, PA

New Sewickley Police Dept. to celebrate National Night Out

Beaver County Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW SEWICKLEY — The township police department will be hosting an event to commemorate National Night Out from 6-10 p.m. August 3, at Green Valley Park at 184 Snyder Drive. The event will include a Stat MedEVAC Helicopter landing, the Beaver County Mobile Command Unit, a showcase of emergency services unit vehicles and tactical equipment, a drone from the county's Unmanned Response, a fire truck display, an EMS ambulance display, a K9 demonstration, and food trucks.

www.timesonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Beaver County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Beaver County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
New Sewickley Township, PA
County
Beaver County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Dept#National Night Out#Mobile#New Sewickley Police Dept#Ems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actress Markie Post dies at 70 after battle with cancer

(CNN) — Markie Post, the actress known for her roles in "Night Court" and "The Fall Guy," has died. She was 70 years old. Post passed away Saturday, her manager Ellen Lubin Sanitsky of Wright Entertainment confirmed to CNN on Sunday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post...
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in the blaze’s path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew...

Comments / 0

Community Policy