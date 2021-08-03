Cancel
WWE

WWE Raw video highlights: Bobby Lashley-Goldberg confrontation

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg became official for SummerSlam on last night's episode of Raw. After twice dismissing Goldberg's challenge for a title match, Lashley finally accepted on last night's show. Lashley and Goldberg had a confrontation last night that included Goldberg's son Gage getting involved in their feud. When Goldberg headed to the back following the confrontation, Lashley and MVP both taunted Gage at ringside. Goldberg then came back down and laid MVP out with a spear.

