Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Get 2 Years Of SurfShark VPN For $40

By Stack Commerce
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet has come a long way since the days of its founding. Nowadays, huge companies have taken interest in how people browse the web and are willing to pour massive amounts of resources into farming data from individual users. But these companies aren't even the threat you should be most wary about. There are hackers who have developed high-quality tools that can steal information from users who browse the internet unprotected. Although we all value safety in our daily lives, we often don't apply that same standard to our online presence.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpn#Security Software#Ikev2#Cleanweb#Stackcommerce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Technologyvmware.com

Re: VPN subnets advertise into BGP

I have a VPN tunnel from my NSX Edge to a remote firewall. I need the subnets that are learned from the other end of the tunnel (remote subnets) to be redistributed into BGP but those routes aren't in the routing table so I can't redistribute them. Does anyone know how to get those routes into the routing table so that I can set this up?
Technologyxda-developers

Save 90% on the Best VPN Deal of the Year – Ivacy VPN

Many VPNs offer discounts for users that sign up with longer subscription packages, but it’s difficult to beat the crazy low prices that Ivacy VPN has right now. This is one of the best deals that you can get on a feature-packed VPN for all of your internet-connected devices. With a five-year plan, you can save 90% on the standard price.
Technologylinuxtoday.com

CyberGhost: Is It the Best VPN for Torrenting and Streaming ?

VPN is now becoming a must-have for using the internet. Whether you want to secure your internet traffic or want to access some content on a streaming service that is currently not available in your country. Whatever the reason, VPN is now becoming a necessity, especially with the rise of...
SoftwareCNET

Best VPN for Windows

If you're looking for a VPN, having a Windows computer will simplify things. There are a few Apple-specific things to look for if you're choosing a virtual private network on MacOS, but finding a reliable VPN for Windows is much easier. Windows' dominance as an operating system and its comparatively customizable and flexible operating environment mean that leading VPN providers are rarely able to bring a product to market without it being useful for Microsoft users.
Small BusinessForbes

TunnelBear: A Cute VPN With A Legit Free Version

Editorial Note: Forbes Advisor may earn a commission on sales made from partner links on this page, but that doesn't affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Since its founding in 2011, TunnelBear has been giving the world a solid VPN with fun and whimsical branding. In 2018, the company was acquired by antivirus software giant McAfee, but continues to operate as a separate brand from its headquarters in Toronto, Canada.
TechnologyZDNet

VPN deal: Save 30% on the highest-rated VPN services

The world is opening up again to travel, but while you're researching all the best travel tech you'll need to take with you, don't forget to grab a VPN subscription before you go. Not only will you want to stay safe on public WiFi in all those neat cafes, but you may want to pass the time in airports watching some of your favorite content from back home and it could be restricted in your location. A good VPN is key to your security and a big help with entertainment, so take a look at some of the bargains on offer at the moment.
ComputersForbes

18 Ways To Get The Most Out Of Your VPN

Whether you’re at work or enjoying your time off, a VPN—or virtual private network—is a multifaceted tool that can help keep your online activity private and your sensitive personal information safe. Utilizing a VPN allows you to maintain privacy and feel confident that your data is protected. While this increasingly...
Industryaithority.com

EdgePetrol Signs on as Mako VPN Cloud Partner

EdgePetrol has joined the Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program, making it easier for petro/c-store retail customers to connect to their fuel pricing services. EdgePetrol’s distributed retailers implement Mako Networks SD-WAN technology to ensure reliable and secure network connections. EdgePetrol has joined the Mako VPN Cloud Partner Program, making it easier...
TechnologyZDNet

Best cheap VPN 2021: VPN services under $2 a month

One of the questions I'm asked most often by readers is: Why do VPNs have to be so expensive? Many of these folks say they loath to add yet another fee to their monthly bills or that they are operating on a limited budget. Many have read my advice about...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Mozilla VPN unveils major security boost

Mozilla VPN users will now be able to choose which apps they want to use the company's VPN service as Mozilla has launched a new split tunneling feature. Since its launch last year, the Firefox maker has added a number of new features to its VPN while also making it available on more platforms and in even more countries.
ComputersDigital Trends

The best Chrome VPN extensions for 2021

Chrome VPN extensions come in many shapes and forms, from the best free VPNs to paid subscriptions to ones that include adblocking and other services. Installing a Chrome VPN extension is the more condensed and compressed alternative to downloading the client developed by the company. Instead of having to open up the program, turning on your VPN, making sure all the settings are correct, then opening your browser, you can have all that at the switch of a button in Chrome. The best VPNs, including the best VPN extensions for Chrome, can give you the protection, speed, and anonymity you need, all while being extremely easy to use.
Technologymakeuseof.com

Can You Really Trust VPN Reviews?

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) enables you to bypass censorship, geological restrictions, hide your IP, and protect your privacy while browsing the web. If you want to keep your internet activity private, chances are you are already using a VPN or looking for the perfect VPN. While there are several VPN service providers, most people rely on VPN reviews to check what they recommend and what is the best valued service out there.
TechnologyPCWorld

Get worth of award winning cloud backup and VPN services for just $90

Ransomware is a huge problem. And avoiding it is a challenge, which is why experts often recommend using cloud-based backups to protect yourself plus a VPN to maintain anonymity online. But these services can be expensive on their own, so we’ve put together The Lifetime Backup and Security Subscription Bundle and made it available at a price so low, it won’t put nearly as big of a dent in your pocketbook.
Technologypaloaltonetworks.com

GlobalProtect Clienless VPN Feature fo Apps Tunneling

In another platform, when we use webvpn/clientless, we can do application tunneling. Basically It allows users to use their own application installed on their devices like putty, smartconsole(chekcpoint) to access internal resources. Is this scenarion possible on paloalto clientless vpn ?. Thank you for the answer. Regards,. Adam.
Technologylinuxfoundation.org

VPN and working remotely

Working remote seems like a good thing. I am new to it albeit it seems lots of developers are already doing it. I have been giving all the network, username, and password information and I am told that I can "HTML5 VPN Portal (any browser)" ... whatever that means. Please tell me whatever that means !! How is this done? So far all I know abou8t VPN is that it is a bit of software I can use to mask my location. Apparently it has more than one meeting.
Technologyapppicker.com

TunnelBear: Secure VPN & Wifi

TunnelBear is one of those apps that have the good fortune of receiving critical acclaim from the mainstream media. It has been featured in traditional and online publications including Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Yahoo News, Lifehacker, Macworld, and many more. You can try the services of TunnelBear VPN by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy