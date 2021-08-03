Get 2 Years Of SurfShark VPN For $40

The world is opening up again to travel, but while you're researching all the best travel tech you'll need to take with you, don't forget to grab a VPN subscription before you go. Not only will you want to stay safe on public WiFi in all those neat cafes, but you may want to pass the time in airports watching some of your favorite content from back home and it could be restricted in your location. A good VPN is key to your security and a big help with entertainment, so take a look at some of the bargains on offer at the moment.