Colts Neck, NJ

Colts Neck Mount Rushmore: VOTE NOW for all-time top athletes and coaches

By Luis Torres
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Colts Neck High School has only been open since 1998, but the Shore Conference school has developed a reputation for producing great athletes. Some of these athletes have gone on to star not only at the high school level but the collegiate, national and professional levels. Whether it is as runners in cross country and track & field events or on the baseball diamond, the Cougars continue to produce at all levels.

