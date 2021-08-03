Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Legendary LSU Coach Skip Bertman Tests Positive for COVID

By Stephanie Crist
Posted by 
96.5 KVKI
96.5 KVKI
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just when we thought we were moving forward, it seems like we are taking a step back. As Louisiana is experiencing another surge in coronavirus cases, Governor John Bel Edwards issued a statewide mask mandate for all citizens in our state on Monday. It's disappointing, for sure. And we are continuing to see cases of people who were actually vaccinated for COVID, and have gotten the virus. Honestly, it's not the norm, but is still pretty scary. Especially for those of us who are trying to do the right thing, and protect ourselves, our families, and our friends.

965kvki.com

Comments / 0

96.5 KVKI

96.5 KVKI

Shreveport, LA
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KVKI plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
Person
Skip Bertman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Lsu#Covid#Lsu#Wbrz#Baton Rouge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams: Fully vax’d Coach Kevin Carberry tests positive for COVID-19

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Rams may be mask-free and COVID-19 compliant, but folks, it’s a long way to Tipperary (or so goes the song). The world changed for us all in 2020, and even as we race to embrace normalcy in 2021, that normalcy seems to be a bit elusive. You see, the hope is that getting two doses of the available Moderna or Pfizer coronavirus vaccines will immunize recipients from contracting the highly contagious disease.
Texas StateSeattle Times

K-State athletic director replaces Texas AD on CFP committee

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor has been added to the College Football Playoff selection committee, replacing Texas AD Chris Del Conte. CFP’s announcement Wednesday comes less than a week after Texas and Oklahoma announced they would be leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference in 2025.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
96.5 KVKI

LSU: No Plans for Restrictions at Tiger Stadium

As Louisiana is moving into a very critical time with cases of coronavirus soaring in our state, fans are looking forward to what might happen this fall during football season. We are fierce lovers of game day traditions in the Bayou State, and none so much as in Baton Rouge at Tiger Stadium. And after last year when restrictions and shutdowns were the norm, football fans are wondering what the 2021 season will look like for patrons of the game. I mean, the Toyko Olympics are being held with one in the stands, and it's just not the same.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
Oklahoma Stateharrisondaily.com

SEC move on horizon, Texas and Oklahoma coaches focus on '21

Steve Sarkisian has yet to make his debut in the Big 12, but the new Texas coach was asked to ponder life in the Southeastern Conference. So was Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley, who — like Sarkisian — … This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Texas State elevates Don Coryell to permanent athletic director

When Texas State president Denise Trauth decided in April to tab Don Coryell as the interim athletic director, she envisioned an NCAA landscape that looks different from today’s realities. Larry Teis, the Bobcats’ athletic director for the previous 17 years, was stepping down effective Aug. 31. Coryell seemed to be...
Florida Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Florida adding former Texas A&M starting DB as grad transfer

Florida is making a late addition to its 2021 roster to bring in a veteran SEC starter. Former Texas A&M cornerback Elijah Blades told G. Allan Taylor of The Athletic that he expects to join the Gators in camp around Aug. 13. Blades has finished his coursework at Texas A&M....
Kansas StatePosted by
The Daily Goal Horn

REPORT: Kansas Leaving the Big 12

Morgantown, West Virginia – Reports are leaking out that the Kansas Jayhawks are leaving the Big 12 Conference and will join the Big Ten!. Kansas, according to multiple reports, intends to make the announcement official “within the next few weeks” and it could be announced as early as next week.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Independent

They realised they were wrong too late: The anti-vaxxers making the best case for the Covid shot

Blake Bargatze was planning to wait a few years before getting one of the available Covid-19 vaccines.The 24-year-old’s hesitancy, mother Cheryl Bargatze Nuclo told The Independent, was based on him thinking he had time to see how the vaccine worked for others before getting it himself. He made this decision despite the rest of his family receiving one.On 27 March, Mr Bargatze attended an indoor concert in Florida, where it is believed he contracted Covid-19.His months-long hospital battle with Covid-19 has since resulted in the 24-year-old receiving a double lung transplant, and he is now telling his story in an...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

Schedule Preview: Florida Gators

As we get closer and closer to the start of the 2021 Florida State Seminoles football season, Tomahawk Nation is breaking down each opponent the Noles will face over the course of the year. Opponent: Florida Gators. Date: Saturday, November 27. Time: TBD. Last Matchup: 40-17, UF (2019) After 61...
College Station, TXKBTX.com

Aggies ranked No. 9 in United Soccer Coaches Preseason Poll

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies were selected No. 9 in the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women’s Preseason Rankings, the organization announced Wednesday. Texas A&M polled first among SEC schools and is one of five league teams in the preseason top 25. The Aggies were joined...
Colorado StateUSA Today

Three-star cornerback Ronald Lewis commits to Texas after decommitting from Colorado

Texas has landed a surprise commitment from Ronald Lewis. A three-star cornerback out of New Orleans, Lewis is the Longhorns’ seventeenth commitment in the 2022 class. Less than 24 hours ago, Lewis was committed to Colorado. Since June 7, the three-star corner was planning out heading west to play in the Pac-12. Lewis received an offer from Texas just under two hours later.

Comments / 0

Community Policy