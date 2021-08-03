'Internal disaster': Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital blames surge in COVID cases, shortage of nurses for longer ER wait times
A Houston hospital said it was inundated with patients over the weekend, prompting it to announce an “internal disaster” and leading to wait times up to 24 hours. At one point, 130 people were waiting to be seen in the emergency room at Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital on Sunday night, the hospital said. A Harris Health doctor emailed lawmakers about the situation.www.healthleadersmedia.com
