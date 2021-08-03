Cancel
Jefferson County, NY

Jefferson County COVID-19 rates ‘trending in wrong direction,’ officials say

By Isabella Colello
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — As the the Delta variant continues to spread across the country, and COVID-19 rates are rising, Jefferson County is in a similar spot. On Monday, in a bi-weekly report from Jefferson County Public Health Service, County Administrator Robert F. Hagemann warned of a rise in the county’s COVID-19 infection rate. Compared to the beginning of July, when the rate stood at 0.8%, it now has risen to 2.0%.

